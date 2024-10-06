While there is no shortage of photo editing tools out there, each promising to be the next best thing, I always find myself coming back to Adobe Lightroom. Although solutions like GIMP, Darktable, RawTherapee, and Photopea are capable on their own, it’s Lightroom which has been my trusty go-to companion for transforming those boring stills into stunning artwork.

Well, it’s more than just a comfortable habit. Lightroom has a unique blend of features, AI, Adobe ecosystem advantages, and media organization. In this post, I will go over the top reasons why Lightroom still stands head and shoulders above the rest, to easily bring creative vision to life.

7 Intuitive catalog system

While free image editing tools like GIMP work just fine with single files, you need a dedicated catalog system when you deal with an ever-growing media library. Here is where Lightroom shines over its rivals. It basically acts as my central library for all my images, where my memories are organized without moving the files on my computer. This approach keeps everything in place and avoids duplicates.

I can add keywords, ratings, flags, and other information to my photos for easy searching and filtering. Lightroom also offers robust search and filter options based on camera settings, lens information, and more to pin down relevant photos quickly. For example, I can simply click the search bar at the top and select camera to filter my library based on my Galaxy S23 Ultra stills.

Overall, Lightroom offers a dedicated, organized, and efficient way to manage my entire photo library, which other tools like GIMP just lack.

6 RAW file handling and non-destructive editing

Sometimes, I prefer capturing my images in RAM format so that they contain a large amount of image data and give me more control over the final output. Lightroom excels at handling these files, and unlocks greater flexibility when adjusting exposure, highlights, shadows, and colors.

Lightroom's RAW processing algorithms also do a fine job of bringing out nuances that would otherwise be lost. Another neat Lightroom feature for my workflow is non-destructive editing. As a novice, it lets me experiment freely without fear of permanently altering my original photos. It gives me the flexibility to revisit and refine my edits at any time.

Other free alternatives always have limitations in RAW processing or non-destructive workflows, and I keep moving back to Lightroom to get the job done.

5 Presets and profiles

These are a couple of powerful tools that dramatically speed up my workflow and help me create consistent and stunning results in no time. I have several presets saved for my food, travel, sky, and night photos that help me achieve the desired look in my photos with a single click only. I don’t have to deal with countless menus in Lightroom for small adjustments.

In addition to the built-in presets and profiles, I have the option to create a custom one tailored to my tastes or import ones made by other photographers.

As a quick reminder – a preset is basically a collection of saved settings such as contrast, exposure, white balance, color grading, and more. Profiles focus on adjusting the color and tone of an image.

Whether it's color grading wheels, color mixer tools, HSL (Hue, Saturation, and Luminance panel), split toning, or calibration panel, Lightroom has an ample set of color grading tools to fine-tune the colors in my photos. It gives me total control over creating stunning and unique looks for my memories.

When Adobe announced AI tools for its suite of applications, I was skeptical about them. However, I was certainly wrong as some of the AI tools did help me achieve better results faster. Among them, AI masking and adaptive presets are my favorite AI add-ons.

Lightroom can intelligently detect and create masks for the main subject and the sky in my beach photos with a single click, saving me tedious manual tasks. The adaptive preset also uses AI to analyze my photo and apply the most suitable adjustments in seconds.

2 Seamless Adobe integration

Whether you have an individual Lightroom plan or an Adobe Photography pack, they come with a generous 1TB of Creative Cloud storage. That way, you can save your entire media library on Adobe Cloud and make the catalog available on all devices. This gives me the flexibility to start editing on my desktop, then give it some final touches from my iPad later.

Lightroom also has a Photoshop integration that allows users to move content between them for advanced editing.

1 Community and resources

As one of the oldest and well-known tools among professionals, Lightroom has a vibrant and supportive community of photographers worldwide. Whenever I run into any questions, I have quick and easy access to online forums, tutorials, and YouTube channels to get past such obstacles.

Such a passionate community also helps me expand my knowledge and discover new creative possibilities.

The undisputed king of photo editing

Choosing the top photo editing software does not have a definitive answer. At the end of the day, it can be any tool that empowers you to bring your creative vision to life. For me, Lightroom continues to be that tool. My journey with Adobe’s photo-editing tool has been full of learning and discoveries. If you are looking to push your creative boundaries, look no further than Lightroom.

Unlike Lightroom, there are a bunch of other Adobe tools that you can try without a paid plan, so that you can gain the benefits of Adobe software without the price tag.