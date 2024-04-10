Key Takeaways OneNote's native apps on multiple platforms make it easy to access and edit notes from any device.

The web clipper feature allows seamless saving and organization of web content in OneNote for research.

Feature-rich stylus support and math equation capabilities make OneNote standout among note-taking apps.

There is no shortage of note-taking apps out there. Being a productivity nerd, I have tried several note-taking solutions in the last few years. Even though these modern apps shine with a long list of unique features like graphs to visualize your connected notes, Kanban boards to manage small personal projects, canvas to brainstorm ideas, plugins and third-party app integrations, I keep coming back to my trusted OneNote setup on my laptop.

As one of the oldest note-taking apps, OneNote has gone through several UI overhauls and has received new features at regular intervals to keep it up to date with its rivals. While it’s far from perfect, here are the top reasons that keep me hooked on Microsoft’s note-taking solution.

5 Native apps on most platforms

I frequently switch between my Windows desktop and my MacBook Pro. I also carry a secondary Android device (Pixel 6) along with my primary iPhone 15 Pro Max. Since OneNote has native apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, Android, Apple Watch, and WearOS, I don’t have to think twice before jotting down a note on any of my devices. I can easily access and edit my notes from any device.

The same cannot be said for many OneNote rivals. For instance, Bear and Craft are excellent note-taking apps with a clutter-free and aesthetically pleasing user interface. However, both apps are unavailable on Android. Notion is another solid app with one major flaw: as a web wrapper it can feel slow and clunky, nowhere close to the performance level of a native solution.

Only Evernote comes close to OneNote in terms of availability. That being said, Evernote’s desktop apps took a performance hit ever since the company released version 10 which is now based on the non-native Electron framework.

4 Web clipper

Close

OneNote comes with a handy web clipper on Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Google Chrome to capture web content like a pro. It’s an essential part of my work flow since I frequently clip web pages and save them to OneNote for research purposes. I can bookmark a post, a specific region of the page, a full page, or even save an entire article directly to my digital notebook. Some of the OneNote alternatives omit this basic functionality that a note-taking app should have.

While we are on the topic of OneNote web clipper, I only have two gripes about it. Sometimes it logs me out for no apparent reason and asks me to sign back in again. Also, the OneNote web clipper still uses an old OneNote icon, which looks a bit odd when it feels so modern otherwise.

3 Pen support

In addition to my phone and desktop, I manage my OneNote notebooks on my iPad Pro too. Since I don’t use a keyboard case, a Bluetooth keyboard, or a cumbersome iPadOS keyboard, I like to use my Apple Pencil to jot down some quick notes.

OneNote is one of the few note-taking apps with feature-rich stylus support. I can choose from different pens, highlighters, and markers, while also changing the ink color and making other adjustments to how they write. Whenever I’m attending a seminar or a press brief, this is the combo I rely on to take notes.

2 Support for math equations

Support for completing math equations is another strong reason to stick with OneNote. Whether I want to calculate my rent payments, car EMI, average monthly sales of a product, or a monthly budget, I can simply type the equation into OneNote and it calculates the results for me so I don’t need to open a separate calculator app.

OneNote supports addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (* or X), division (/), percent (%), and exponentiation (^) symbols. It is another thoughtful feature I miss the most whenever I try out a new note-taking app.

1 Peace of mind

Being a power OneNote user, I have thousands of notes stored in it. Unlike other apps, I have complete peace of mind with OneNote. Microsoft has a stellar record of maintaining its apps and services, so I don’t have to worry about any drastic changes to OneNote pricing or accessibility.

On the other hand, last year Evernote was acquired by Milan-based Bending Spoons, and within a few months the company crippled the free plan with several limitations and almost doubled the subscription prices.

Clover Notes was another promising productivity tool that included note-taking, task management, and a blank canvas to brainstorm ideas. However, in August 2023, the app was acquired and then shut down by Figma.

OneNote works even better along with my Microsoft 365 subscription. Since my plan comes with 1TB of OneDrive storage, I don’t have to worry about running out of space for my digital notebooks.

OneNote isn’t flawless though. The UI still looks busy and bloated, it could glean from the likes of Notion, Craft, and Obsidian. Aside from minor design critiques, OneNote definitely earns a place on my Windows taskbar and iPhone home screen. If you are new to OneNote, check our dedicated guide to learn the top tips and tricks.