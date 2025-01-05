Although Microsoft has improved the built-in Snipping Tool on Windows, it still feels basic for my workflow. As a tech writer, I take a lot of screenshots, annotate them, mask private details, add shapes, and apply watermarks. After all, it’s not just about capturing what’s on my screen; it’s about transforming how I communicate visually.

Here is where Snagit comes into play. It has become my indispensable sidekick for everything from creating tutorials to sharing quick feedback. In this post, I will dive into the top reasons why Snagit has become my ultimate tool of choice for visual communication on Windows.

Related 5 of the best alternatives to the Windows Snipping Tool The Windows Snipping Tool is a handy free tool for helping you take screenshots on your PC - but some alternatives may be better

7 A user-friendly and modern interface

While Snagit won’t win any awards in terms of user interface, it’s still way better than the likes of Lightshop and Greenshot. The layout is clear and organized, and even a newbie can find the tools without feeling overwhelmed. Snagit has grouped options logically to reduce visual clutter.

There is also an option to switch between light and dark themes. You can tweak the editor workspace color. My only gripe is with the capture preferences menu. It looks a bit odd and outdated.

6 All-in-one capture tool

Snagit is a do-it-all capture tool. It truly goes beyond basic screenshotting and annotation. It supports scrolling capture, where you can snap entire web pages, long documents, or anything that has a built-in scrollbar. You no longer need to send multiple images or stitch them together in a dedicated editor.

Snagit also allows you to record your screen activity. You can capture anything from software demos to presentations. Whether you are a student, educator, or project manager, you won’t have a hard time creating tutorials or sharing feedback on a task. You can add webcam footage to your recordings or narrate the clip with microphone input.

5 A robust built-in image editor

Close

Here is where Snagit truly shines over the default Snipping Tool. Microsoft’s solution offers cropping tools and basic annotations only. With Snagit, you can insert arrows, blur confidential information like an email address, insert steps, add borders, and even create custom styles for your frequently used tools.

Snagit offers access to over 100 million professional assets for premium subscribers. You can add personality and visual interest with a library of pre-made stamps and stickers or even create custom ones. Other goodies include highlighter, watermark, callout, and more. Overall, you have ample options to manipulate your screenshots like a pro.

4 Presets to fly through tasks

Snagit’s presets are the unsung heroes for anyone who values efficiency and consistency in their screen capture workflow. They allow you to save your preferred capture settings, such as capture type, region, effects, and even the destination for your captures, and then apply them with a single click.

Presets save time, maintain consistency in your screenshots, and reduce errors. For example, you can create an ‘Annotated screenshot for bug report’ preset where Snagit captures a region, adds a red border, and automatically saves it to a specific folder. The possibilities are endless with it. You can even assign a specific hotkey to your preset and summon it in no time.

Related 5 apps you should be using instead of the default ones on Windows 11 If you're tired of using the default Windows applications, then you should give these 5 alternatives a try

3 Customizable hotkeys for lightning-fast capture

Customizable hotkeys are a fantastic feature for boosting productivity. You can assign keyboard shortcuts to almost any Snagit action and get the job done in no time. After all, Snagit is an advanced and complex screenshot tool, and you won’t want to waste time in navigating menus or clicking buttons.

Once you set and master hotkeys, keep your hands on the keyboard, focus on your task, and eliminate interruptions in no time. Let's say you frequently capture specific regions of your screen to share in emails. You can assign Ctrl + Shift + R keys to the ‘Region Capture’ action and call it directly from your keyboard.