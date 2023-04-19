I might be a Microsoft fan, but I recently found myself spending a lot of time on macOS beyond just video editing. I truthfully never used my Mac Mini often because I had an older monitor that wasn't high-resolution or big enough to properly use for multitasking. It's why I eventually ended up using Windows 11 as my daily operating system, with my laptop connected to that display instead.

But with a new 32-inch 4K monitor at my desk, and after spending so many years on Windows, I decided to switch back to my Mac, and I'm glad I did. There are a lot of features in macOS Ventura that even Windows diehards like me who might be on the fence about Apple's operating system will enjoy.

1. Tabbed windows on macOS

One of the biggest features added to Windows 11 recently is tabs in the File Explorer app. It's one of my favorite additions since it helps boost my productivity, but I still think macOS does it better. Apple introduced this feature in macOS Mavericks in 2013, and it still works great in macOS Ventura.

You see, macOS is smart enough to automatically open tabs for a specific app in areas that Windows can't. For example, in Finder, when the tabbed feature is enabled, clicking on the trashcan brings up the trash in a new Finder tab rather than in its own window. Other than that, tabs on macOS are more universal across different apps.

Microsoft only recently rolled out tabs to system apps like Notepad, but on macOS, you can add tabs to almost any system app that supports it like Maps and even the text editor. As they say, Apple did it first! And Microsoft's version still needs some fixing, according to my XDA colleague.

2. Integration with iPhones

Microsoft recently made moves to improve the iPhone integration with Windows through its Phone Link app. MacOS, however, will always be the best place for folks who own an iPhone. Apple has done a lot to make using all its products together easy, and that was the case when using my Mac Mini with my iPhone.

There are so many great integrations here. Being able to answer or transfer a call from my iPhone to my Mac Mini ended up being a time saver compared to having to keep my iPhone in my hands when typing and talking. And, since my monitor doesn't have a webcam, I loved the ability to use my iPhone as a proper webcam with Continuity Camera. It's native, simple, and doesn't require extra apps like on Windows. Phone Link can help you answer calls, check your messages, and view files like photos from your phone on your PC, but it's missing the ease of use that Apple offers.

3. The wallpapers

There's no doubt that the "Bloom" wallpaper in Windows 11 is iconic, and I absolutely love how you can select Windows Spotlight images as your wallpaper on Windows 11 now. However, macOS just does wallpapers better.

In particular, there are a collection of nine native dynamic wallpapers that adjust to the time of day. It's just soothing to sit at my Mac all day and watch the color of my wallpaper change. Of course, Windows has these too, but you need to go the extra mile and download an app to get them.

4. The System Settings app

Alright, anyone who uses Windows 11 knows how messy the settings app is. It recently got a facelift centered on navigation and discoverability, but some of the settings still link out to the classic Windows 7-style control panel.

It's why I have extra appreciation for the macOS Ventura settings app. Everything is grouped nicely together and is easy to find, just like it is on the iPhone. You don't have to go to separate pages or use the search bar just to tweak a simple setting. Microsoft could learn a thing or two from Apple about this.

The macOS app store just works. On an M1 Mac Mini, the store is quick to load and smooth when navigating between listings. I know Microsoft updates the Microsoft Store every so often for speed and to improve listings and navigation, but Apple seems to do this better on macOS.

The simple sidebar navigation and upfront change logs for updates are just two features I enjoy. Compare that to Windows where you need to scroll to see change logs and updates take nearly forever to load and download, the difference was night and day for me.

I'd still like Apple to make some changes to macOS

While there is a lot I like about macOS, it's not perfect. It goes back to what I originally wrote about why I hated my Mac, but Apple really has to work on smaller things that Windows does better, like display scaling, multitasking, and deeper levels of customization. Maybe then macOS might be my everyday operating system. But for now, it's been a pleasure to experiment with it.