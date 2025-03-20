Kopia is one solution for backing up multiple devices and restoring snapshots should issues arise that render a specific client inoperable. It's a solid choice for the home lab, but why would I recommend Kopia over other backup solutions? It all comes down to a few reasons, one of which is the incredible performance.

Free and open-source

One important consideration for my self-hosted empire is free availability and an open-source ethos. I want to be able to look at the code that runs on my hardware and ensure everything is up to scratch, or rely on those far more technically attuned than I to do so with the heavier stuff — I always recommended sparing a few coins here and there for free software you utilize. This is precisely where Kopia excels. It's free and open-source.

The team behind Kopia (led by the incredibly talented Jarek Kowalski)doesn't even accept donations, instead preferring word-of-mouth marketing, contributions, and bug reporting. Now that's dedication to keeping your backups safe and ready to go should the worst happen. That's not to suggest commercial software won't be as good as something such as Kopia, but do you want to fork out the big bucks for backing up data and rely on a company to continue supporting it?

5 Great for on and offshore backups

Keep everything safe from data loss