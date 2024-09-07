While digital note-taking apps offer an endless array of features and convenience to capture and organize our thoughts, a pen and paper combo is still a crucial part of my workflow. The duo has a permanent place in my home office setup, since I usually find myself clinging to the age-old tradition of pen and paper. In addition to its simplicity and elegance, it provides the unique and satisfying tactile sensation of writing with a pen on paper.

Here, I will explore the reasons why I still often choose to use my reliable notebook and pen despite having access to powerful note-taking applications.

This post isn’t about using pen and paper over digital note-taking apps. The latter still offers instant access to information and remains a vital part of any productive workflow. I aim to highlight the surprising benefits of pen and paper and how you can combine the old-school method with any of your favorite note-taking solutions.

5 Convenience and tactile experience

My pen and notebook are always nearby

Source: Unsplash

While most note-taking apps offer quick note functions in one form or another, nothing beats the convenience and speed of jotting down a quick note with a pen and paper. I always keep my physical notebook open on my desk so I can quickly jot down notes, which I later transfer to a OneNote notebook on my computer.

Another factor for relying on pen and paper is the tactile experience. By that, I’m referring to the sensation of holding a pen, feeling the paper, and movement of your hand when you're writing. Being a pen enthusiast, I also appreciate the weight and texture of the pen and the smoothness of the ink flow as it glides across the paper.

Writing by hand also helps you to store information more thoroughly in the brain, making it easier to recall later.

4 Focus and writing flow

The trick is having fewer distractions

Close

Over the weekend, when I want to brainstorm ideas or draft a quick outline for my upcoming posts, I use pen and paper to create a distraction-free environment. With a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, I have to deal with notifications, pop-ups, unnecessary calls, and other social media nuisances, which can be annoying and take the focus away from the main task. The trick also helps me reduce my screen time and helps me enjoy quality time.

Because there are no distractions from other elements, using a pen and paper allows you to maintain a steady writing flow and is generally advantageous for your digital well-being. It ultimately boosts a state of flow where ideas come easily and productivity soars.

3 Creativity and flexibility

Express yourself with sketches and more

Source: Pixabay

With any digital note-taking app, your creativity remains limited to the built-in editor only; Notion uses a block editor, OneNote has containers, Obsidian follows standard markdown support, and so on. There are times when you desire a flexible approach where your ideas flow freely on a giant canvas.

There are such solutions with a whiteboard and canvas built-in, too, but using different apps for specific note-taking styles isn’t the most viable option and can often lead to app fatigue.

In contrast, pen and paper offer a free-form expression where you can doodle, sketch, create mind maps, diagrams, flowcharts, and more. Your creativity isn’t limited by a rigid structure of digital text boxes and templates. You can also get creative with different colors of ink, spark new connections, and leave visible cues for easy recall.

2 Ownership and privacy

You can't hack a notebook

Source: Pixabay

Using note-taking apps like OneNote, Notion, and Evernote means your data is stored on the servers of those companies. Your handwritten notes are relatively private and secure and aren’t affected by data breaches, hacking, or ransomware attacks. With proper care, they can even last for decades and be passed down through generations, preserving your legacy and personal history.

Also, you don’t have to worry about battery life, specific hardware requirements, or internet connectivity when drafting notes using your pen and paper. It’s one of the reasons why I carry this combo on my long travel trips in isolated areas.

1 Personal touch and nostalgia

Everyone's handwriting is unique

Source: Pixabay

My handwriting is unique to me, as it adds a personal touch to my notes and makes them feel more meaningful. I simply can’t replicate the same with any digital tool. Handwritten notes also add a personal touch, evoking memories of school days, childhood diaries, and reminding me of simpler times during quiet hours. It’s all about the emotional connection that I’m sure many can relate to.

Related Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 AI note-taking apps Use automatic transcription, content summarization, and other AI tools to revolutionize how you capture and organize information

My notes still live offline

While none of the old-school methods can take away from the convenience of digital apps, I still love using a pen and paper for the tactile experience, the overall focus it offers, and unmatched distraction-free creative freedom.

However, using pen and paper can become limiting when you need to efficiently organize your thoughts and develop an optimal personal knowledge management system. If you're looking to create such a thing, take a look at our top PKM tools for your workflow.