Did you know you can make virtual disks on Windows? It’s a cool and underused feature that has been available in the OS since Windows 8. Perhaps you have seen files on your system with the VHD or VHDX extension with a hard drive icon on a PC you’re using. Those are virtual drives, which users create for various needs, and you can also make them. I often use them to share files from my host PC to a virtual machine (VM) using Hyper-V or VirtualBox. Virtual disks also offer portability so that you can move them between systems. In addition to virtual environments, they are helpful for developers, home lab enthusiasts, and IT administrators.

A virtual disk is just that — a drive you create on Windows that acts exactly like a physical disk. You can store files and folders on them just like an actual drive. You can save documents, videos, pictures, etc. You can even install an entire OS like Windows or Linux on them using virtualization or native booting (physical). However, the performance and functionality will vary depending on your system’s resources and host OS.

4 Simplicity

Virtual hard disks are easy to create