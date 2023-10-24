With Windows 11 being out for two years now, a lot of attention is now being turned to Windows 12, and what's next at Microsoft. Though the company hasn't said anything about its next operating system, there's been a lot of rumors floating around about what could be coming to your next best laptop and PC in the future.

One that you might have heard in the past month or so is that Windows 12 might require you to subscribe to use it. This has been quickly dismissed, though, since it was just related to an IoT Enterprise Subscription version of Windows 11. But even if it were true, as someone who uses Windows every day, I wouldn't mind paying for a subscription instead of a full-on Windows license when building a new PC. Here are three of the top reasons why.

These days, we're always subscribing to a lot of services anyway, so subscribing to Windows shouldn't be too much of a big deal. Amazon Prime, Netflix, Max, the list can go on and on. We're already in a subscription-based world where the costs add up monthly. We're used to not "owning" the things we're paying for. Heck, you even can go and rent things like laptops, too. Of course, you can argue that no one will ever subscribe to use Windows because there will be alternatives like Linux and ChromeOS or macOS, but when you buy a new laptop or even a Windows license, you're already doing that anyway as the cost of Windows is included. So, a subscription version should be just as fine should you want to own Windows and build a PC.

2 Microsoft has been preparing for this moment

I just spent a whole section talking about subscriptions, but there is another part to it, too. Microsoft has been building up to Windows subscriptions for a while. We've already seen the company shake up the gaming industry with Xbox Game Pass. You buy the hardware then end up subscribing to a service to get games. There's even Microsoft 365, where you subscribe to get access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint at a cheaper rate than buying the dedicated Office software. And there's even Windows 365, which is the enterprise-focused cloud version of Windows. If you don't have the right hardware, you can use this to run Windows 11 on any internet-connected device. The highlight here? Microsoft has experience selling subscriptions, and it's not too crazy to consider that for Windows for consumers, too.

3 If it means I can get premium features, I'm happy

Source: Windows / Unsplash

One problem I have with Windows is that if you want access to some features, you have to "unlock" another edition of the operating system. For example, to get features like Hyper-V, BitLocker, and even Remote Desktop, you have to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro from Windows 11 Home. This proves annoying when I have multiple devices. I have to pay to upgrade Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro on all the devices I own. If having a subscription to Windows 12 means I can carry these "unlocked" features across devices, just like how you can carry your Netflix subscription across any device you own, that would be great. In fact, even if Windows 12 remains free (which is what's most likely), I still hope this to be a thing in Windows anyway. Being able to unlock experiences on Windows is so much better than having to buy a whole new version of Windows altogether.

Microsoft (probably) won't alienate you

Everything I mentioned here is just hypothetical. Windows has always been pay to own, and Microsoft changing Windows 12 to a subscription service might just have people up in arms. There would be too much revolt, and people would not want to use Windows anymore. With Windows powering more than a billion devices worldwide, you can't just expect Microsoft to have a change of heart overnight, but it's fun to talk about and think about it, for sure.