I’m a big proponent of “work smarter, not harder,” so I’m a fan of automation tools. I know I’m not alone in this and that many people want to make their daily routines easier by finding ways to do things faster. Whether you’re a busy professional or want to save time on personal tasks, automation can help you get more done.

IFTTT, or “If This Then That,” is a tool that lets you connect different apps, devices, and services. You can set up rules that trigger actions when certain things happen, and it will take care of the rest. This way, you can focus on the essential things that matter.

There are indeed other automation tools, such as Microsoft Power Automate and even Apple’s Shortcuts, to a lesser extent. However, there are several reasons IFTTT has proven time and time again that it’s the best tool for quickly and easily setting up automations.

7 Enjoy a user-friendly and straightforward interface

Follow an intuitive and streamlined setup process