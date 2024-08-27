Key Takeaways GIMP 3 promises a modern UI refresh with high-resolution icons, better spacing, and improved navigation for a more user-friendly experience.

GIMP is a powerful and versatile open-source solution in the image editing space. Released back in 1995, GIMP received its first true major upgrade with version 2.0 in 2004. GIMP went through a massive overhaul in 2018 with the version 2.10 release, and now all eyes are set on the highly anticipated release of GIMP 3. Looking at the company’s development plan, it’s quite evident why GIMP 3 is generating such a buzz. These are the primary reasons I am enthusiastic about GIMP 3 and why you should be as well.

Back in early 2024, the company did release a developer preview of GIMP 2.99.18. Although it’s unstable and not intended for general use, you can check it out to see some of the features that GIMP has in store for version 3.0.

6 UI refresh

While GIMP is praised for its extensive list of features, the user interface has never been its strong suit. It looks outdated, displays blurry icons on a high-resolution display, and lacks a strong theming engine that some of its established rivals offer. Overall, GIMP, in its current form, feels outdated, reminiscent of the 2000s era. Thankfully, it’s going to receive a modern UI refresh with version 3.0, and you can already check out some glimpses from the development preview of version 2.99.18.

First of all, there won’t be a radical redesign of GIMP in version 3.0. It will still have all the options in the right place, and look and feel familiar to existing GIMP users. For example, GIMP 3 will have high-resolution icons and panels, and better spacing between different tools on the panels. You will also be able to select font scaling and icon size under the Settings menu (already available in version 2.99). GIMP 3 will be much easier to use and navigate, especially on high-resolution panels.

5 Speed and performance improvements

Thanks to a switch to a modern GTK+3 toolkit, you will surely notice performance improvements in GIMP 3. You may not immediately notice the difference on old hardware, but if you have a modern laptop or desktop, GIMP 3 will deliver a faster and more responsive experience.

GTK+3 also has a consistent API, making it easier for third-party developers to work on GIMP 3. It will deliver better graphics tablet support, handling with high PPI displays, and Wayland support for Linux users. A new caching system will also elevate the startup time and render tools quicker than before.

4 Non-destructive editing

Non-destructive editing is one of the most requested features from the GIMP community, and I’m glad to see it’s going live with version 3.0. As the name suggests, you can finally make edits while preserving the original image data intact. The software will make edits on separate layers or through instructions that can be modified.

With non-destructive editing, you don’t need to rely on a not-so-reliable undo function to revert changes. Overall, it offers flexibility, maintains image quality, and allows you to experiment freely without fear of losing the original image data. Unfortunately, GIMP is planning to release this with version 3.2, although we may see an initial implementation with v3.0.

3 Layer features

GIMP 3 will finally support layer groups where you can select multiple layers together and apply multiple effects and transformations on them with a single click. This feature enables you to apply a range of effects, such as filters, directly to layers, with the benefit of being fully editable and removable even after application.

2 Color invasion

GIMP already offers color management under the settings menu. But it will receive a significant boost with version 3.0. Ultimately, GIMP 3.0 will handle more than just the usual sRGB color space used for digital images. The system will support editing CMYK images directly (used in printing), add spot color channels, and maybe even handle CIELAB or other color spaces. HDR support is expected to arrive later.

1 Extension manager

I have been waiting for this for ages. Although GIMP has rich extension support from third-party developers, they are all scattered around the web. Users need to find them on the web and third-party sources, which can be inconvenient at times.

GIMP users will be able to find icon themes, brushes, plug-ins, and other extensions with a couple of clicks only. It will support a new wrapper format (.gex) that developers can use.

With GIMP 3, I can simply head to the Edit > Manage Extensions menu and check installed extensions and system extensions and find new ones. The option is already live in the development preview of GIMP 2.99, and I can’t wait to see how it turns out in version 3.0.

With its revamped interface, a plethora of new features, optimizations, and easy access to third-party extensions, GIMP 3 is sure to delight both casual users and seasoned professionals. It’s sufficient to say that GIMP 3 is generating a lot of excitement in the community for all the right reasons. If you are still of two minds about switching from Adobe Photoshop, check out our separate comparison guide and make an informed decision between these programs based on your image editing workflow.