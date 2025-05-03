Microsoft OneNote has been my loyal note-taking companion for years. I mastered it, navigated its quirks, and built my entire note-taking system around it. But as my needs grew, its limitations started to affect my workflow. That's why, after much consideration, I've made the switch to UpNote.

UpNote seems to address OneNote’s pain points with its lightning-fast sync, elegant Linux support, and intuitive organization features like pinning, favorites, Spaces. Here’s why UpNote is the breath of fresh air my note-taking desperately needed.

5 UpNote has a native app on Linux

A true cross-platform solution

OneNote offers native apps on all the platforms, except for Linux. It wasn’t a dealbreaker for me before. However, now that I have started tinkering with home lab and Docker containers, Linux has become a crucial part of my workflow. I can use OneNote web version to access my home lab notes, but let’s face it, the web version is simply average compared to a native solution.

This is where UpNote shines. The fact that it offers a proper, native application for Linux is no longer just a nice-to-have; it's become a significant advantage. It results in a seamless, consistent note-taking experience across all my devices.

4 OneNote sync speed is still terrible

UpNote is way better here