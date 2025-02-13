I’ve been an Adobe subscriber for 12 years, starting during my graphic design degree, in which I thought I’d be reliant on Adobe Photoshop and its ilk for my entire career. As a professional tech journalist, I have used Photoshop plenty, but there are some great free Photoshop alternatives that I could use more reliably. Krita is one of my favorite Photoshop alternatives; it offers all I need from a creative tool, so I won’t yearn for Photoshop once I quit. There are lots of reasons I’m moving to Krita. Some might resonate with you enough to join me.

8 Krita is accessible via multiple platforms

Use Krita on tablet or desktop

Not only is Krita developed for multiple operating systems, including Linux, Haiku, Mac, and Windows as standard, but it’s also available in full across other platforms.

Adobe Photoshop is only officially developed for Mac and Windows operating systems. And while it’s available for other platforms, you’re actually not getting the same tool as the full desktop version. Photoshop on the web is good , but limited compared to its desktop counterpart, and Photoshop’s iPad app is laughable. I won't even touch it.

You can access Krita on the desktop, and it’s also been developed for Android and ChromeOS — although the maintainer isn’t able to work on this full-time (cons of open-source, eh?). Due to this development, there’s a possibility for an Android tablet version of Krita, and again for iPad. These versions are developed to work as well as the desktop app.

7 I can quit Krita with no financial burden

Photoshop users are held liable for contracts

The best thing about Krita is that it’s free for all. I never have to think about whether I can afford to use Krita, my future income requirements whenever I download Krita, or whether it’ll be worth it or not. That’s not the same thought process for an Adobe subscription.

Despite Photoshop having various subscription options, there’s not a single free option past the 7-day free trial (which can only be used once). While Photoshop Elements doesn’t have the same monthly subscription costs as Photoshop itself, you’re taking a step down on features you can use by purchasing that instead. And it’s still pricey at $100 for a 3-year license.

Adobe’s subscriptions take a lot of forethought to sign up to. They’ve been famously difficult to cancel, often requiring loopholes or simply paying the rest of your contracted amount anyway. A standard year of Adobe Creative Cloud — the subscription I’m currently on — costs around $720. Although a sole Photoshop plan is less, it’s still a large financial burden for many.

I can use Krita on and off at any point with zero financial impact. I can also choose to donate towards Krita’s development, knowing my hard-earned money actually helps the software I use rather than simply lining someone’s pockets.

Krita’s open-source policy allows you to choose when and how to update your Krita software. This works for many people by giving you total control, unlike Photoshop and Adobe tools which automatically update via Creative Cloud.

Often with new Adobe updates, you might find bugs or have to spend time learning new, moved, or removed features due to one big Photoshop update. This can be overwhelming, or sometimes make life difficult if you’re using Photoshop under time constraints. New popups are distracting, and on top of that, all these new updates come with extra bloatware, taking up valuable space in your system.

Updating Krita means you get to choose when you update the software — meaning you can decide to do it when you’re not under time constraints or when you actively have time to learn new features or menu layouts.

The open-source aspect also affords you the ability to choose which parts of the tool you do or don’t update, which saves your system from bloatware or extra lag from too much going on. You can add extra features with plugins for Krita, giving you the ultimate customized option for your creative software.

5 Krita has a human-minded community

A real, helpful community of non-business-minded humans

If you’ve ever used open-source tools, you’ll know of the generous community of developers, contributors, and users you’ll find when learning about your chosen tools. This is rarely the case when using Adobe tools. Sure, the user community is nice and helpful, but how often do you get to engage with the developers themselves? And I’ll bet you don't have much in common with Adobe’s millionaire CEO, Shantanu Narayen.

Moving to Krita allows me to feel part of something, a vital cog in the chain of an important project. I don’t get this feeling from using Photoshop, even though I’ve been a paid user for over a decade. If I donate as much money to Krita as I’ve paid in Adobe fees over ten years, Krita could likely develop even more incredible features.

Krita will feel the impact of even small personal donations from its community, more than Adobe will even flinch at its loss of one paid user.

4 Krita has most of the same features

There aren’t many things I’d miss