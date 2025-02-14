It has been around four years since I ceased creating and maintaining open-loop liquid cooling solutions for my systems. Gone are the days when I had bottles of coolant ready for system flushes and installs. No longer do I spend hours cutting and shaping acrylic tubing after meticulously planning out how everything will fit inside a mid-tower chassis. It's only when coming across my tried and trusty Thermaltake Tower 900 in storage did I encounter flashbacks of how incredible a PC can look with custom liquid cooling. So, I'm switching back, and here's why!

3 Better CPU and GPU performance

Unleash the potential of your PC