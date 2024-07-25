Plex is usually the most recommended media streaming and cataloging app for NAS and general servers. It's a powerful tool that has expanded over recent years into the streaming game with advertisements and all sorts of shenanigans. Jellyfin and other open-source alternatives have been on the radar for some time, but I've never felt like making the switch. It's the trouble with growing comfortable with software you've enjoyed for nearly a decade. But the time has come to move and Jellyfin will now be streaming all our purchased media from the family Synology NAS.

5 Jellyfin is fully self-hosted

Plex doesn't feel self-hosted anymore. I mean ... it clearly is as the server files are installed on the home NAS, but the login process is using the Plex backend, and so too is everything else it seems. Gone are the days when the only content displayed through your localhost Plex server were files hosted directly on an adjacent drive. Without messing around with network settings, which many may not wish to do, you'll be locked to using a Plex account to sign in using Plex servers, which may be an issue should you lose internet access but still wish to stream media over the LAN.

Jellyfin keeps everything local and it feels like I'm connecting to my NAS alone.

4 Similar performance with FOSS

Switching from Plex Media Server to Jellyfin, I expected some degree of performance drop moving to open-source software maintained by a talented community. Although they know their way around code and have the backing of their userbase, Plex is a commercial entity and as such, should be held to a higher standard. I was pleasantly surprised to see Jellyfin perform as well, if not better than Plex. The web interface seemed more responsive, though this could be due to it not being as feature-rich (or bloated, depending on your views of Plex).

And because Jellyfin is free open-source software (FOSS), you can bet more eyes are on the code from tech-savvy individuals who can provide bug reporting and even recommend some changes. I've monitored the development of Jellyfin in recent months and like where I believe the platform is heading.

3 No extra "free streaming" clutter

One major drawback of Plex in recent years has been the slow introduction of "new features" that include injecting external streaming results into local searches. When looking for a movie to play, I don't want to see countless options for sources I don't wish to use, including Plex's own free streaming service. The goal of the home streaming setup is to use media we've purchased and that alone. Plex is primarily a cataloging service with the ability to stream our content anywhere as an added bonus.

With this now seemingly being relegated below Plex's desire to get into the streaming business, Jellyfin takes everything back to the basics. Switching to Jellyfin once again turns the NAS into a media cataloging and streaming device, instead of a gateway into free streaming services. Our household already has Netflix and Amazon Prime, so we're good to go with ad-supported content. Jellyfin lets us disconnect from the outside world and lose ourselves in the best TV has to offer.

2 Community-made plugins

Because of how open the Jellyfin development is, the community has been able to create some impressive plugins. These can be used to expand the feature set of your Jellyfin installation. I've already installed some, including LDAP and Open Subtitles. Having the ability to install additional content makes Jellyfin a powerful base for creating a media streaming service tailored to your needs.

1 Everything is available for free

Plex can be installed for free on a server environment of your choosing, but many features are locked behind a paywall. Plex Pass is the optional account upgrade, costing $5 per month or $120 for lifetime access. Upgrading to a Plex Pass would unlock hardware transcoding, downloadable media, sharing and family features, intro skipping, and enhanced music playback. Is it worth the upgrade? I'd say yes if you frequently use Plex, however, Jellyfin offers many of the same functionality and costs absolutely nothing.

Plex isn't a terrible media streaming platform

Just because I'm switching the primary method of streaming all my media, it doesn't mean I believe Plex to be a terrible software everyone should avoid. In fact, after setting up Jellyfin on the family Synology NAS as a container, I would recommend Plex for most people who don't want to deal with slightly more advanced configurations. Plex Media Server is easy to set up on just about any supported hardware. Jellyfin takes slightly more work to get it going, but this is a moot point for anyone with the spare time and know-how.