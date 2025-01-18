It's such an odd time to be an Intel fan. The company continues to struggle with its desktop CPUs but Lunar Lake mobile processors and Arc discrete graphics cards have been largely well received. I'm a big fan of Intel's push into the affordable GPU market segment, offering gamers excellent value with Battlemage GPUs for less than $250. The latest addition to the family is the Intel Arc B570, a 1080p and 1440p GPU for $219, seriously undercutting some of the offerings from direct competitors. It's a great time to be a PC gamer as Intel looks to break up the GPU duopoly and here's why these cards will be a sleeper hit for desktop systems.

3 More competition and support for the underdog

Rooting for Intel against the big players

Intel was coasting along with its Core desktop CPUs throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s but AMD managed to make a comeback with Ryzen and Zen. Being an underdog, it was great to see the progress made by AMD, effectively flipping the table and causing a storm at Intel with more efficient processors and better offerings across the board. Then there's 3D V-Cache for gaming and Threadripper for enthusiast applications. It has been quite the ride for AMD over the past decade. The same goes for Intel with its new venture into the discrete graphics card market.

The first-gen launch was met with mixed opinions on whether Intel had the drive to push hard and dig deep in a trench to take on the established players. Its CPU business wasn't doing particularly great and resources could have been redirected elsewhere, but the company pressed on and we saw Battlemage launch in late 2024. During CES 2025, Intel even went as far as to say it's committed to the discrete GPU market. The company sees growth and the GPUs we've seen so far indicate where most effort will be spent ... undercutting AMD and Nvidia in the mid-range.

2 Better value compared to AMD and Nvidia

Two modern GPUs for less than $250