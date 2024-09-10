Intel has been repeatedly stating that Lunar Lake can "bust the myth" of Arm's efficiency, but how the company intends to actually do that is anyone's guess. Arm has been lauded for being a fantastic architecture with long battery life and great performance, with Apple Silicon MacBooks being the poster child of what Arm can do in the computing sphere. Since then, we've had the first Snapdragon X laptops arrive which also have fantastic battery life.

However, it's feasible that Intel could beat Arm in a few different ways. I'm not saying that it will happen, but the company seems fairly confident in its abilities, and there are a few viable paths to success that could see Team Blue catch up with the competition.

3 Better fabrication processes

TSMC N3B might be better than Intel 4, but we don't really know

Intel started using what it dubbed "Tiles" with the launch of Meteor Lake, where it can produce different parts of the chip separately and build them together to make a processor. AMD's equivalent is called a "Chiplet", and the whole idea with these is that instead of making a processor on one single piece of silicon (also called monolithic), you have multiple chips that each contain some part of the CPU.

With Meteor Lake, Intel produced the compute Tile alongside other core components, whereas the graphics Tile was produced at TSMC. This time around, with Lunar Lake, the entire thing is built at TSMC. While Intel 4 has shown promise so far, TSMC's tried and tested fabrication processes are already known to perform well. Better still, it's rumored that Lunar Lake is produced on TSMC's N3B node, an advanced version of TSMC's 3nm fabrication process.

As it stands, we don't have enough data from Intel 4 to discern whether or not this is absolutely a good thing, but we know that TSMC's N3B performs well. The fabrication process can go a long way when it comes to power efficiency (just look at the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versus the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 for a real-world example), and if TSMC's N3B is that much better than Intel 4, it's a great first step to giving Intel's efficiency a leg-up.

2 Architectural changes

Where the real changes are

Source: Intel

Intel has made some big architectural changes when it comes to Lunar Lake, and those may also lend themselves to massive efficiency improvements. Lunar Lake includes four 'Lion Cove' P-cores and four 'Skymont' E-cores, with a focus on running as much as possible on those E-cores. Intel has increased the micro-op queue while also improving the out-of-order execution engine. Other changes, like improvements to buffering and queueing capabilities, will also mean that cores can run more efficiently. They're all small changes, but they add up.

As an idea of how Skymonth compares to Meteor Lake's E-cores, Intel says that you'll get nearly three times more performance out of Skymont while also using a third of the power. Those are big, big claims, but will be instantly noticeable if they're in any way indicative of real-world performance. There are also four E-cores with Lunar Lake, rather than two with Meteor Lake, so it should have better performance overall, too.

With improvements to Thread Director alongside improvements to the Power Management Controllers, there's a very real chance that Intel could have figured out a way to decrease how much power the x86 architecture consumes. We're not far from testing devices either, but if there are any real efficiency gains to be found, they'll very likely be found as a result of these architectural changes.

1 Sheer performance

If you can't lower power consumption, increase performance

If it comes to it that Intel can't decrease power consumption at idle or when doing very little, another way to look at it would be to get more performance out of higher wattages. Meteor Lake was fine for battery life, and if you could get significantly more performance out of the higher power targets, power users may be swayed by that towards Lunar Lake. x86 is still a powerful architecture even if it consumes a lot of power, and it could be something Intel leans into.

To be clear, I don't really think this will happen given how much the company is focusing on efficiency instead, but if Lunar Lake turned out to be the most powerful by far laptop CPU out there, it would be somewhat forgivable, especially if it didn't come at the cost of increased power consumption.