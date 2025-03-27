The popularity of gaming handhelds has been on the rise in the past couple of years. This is primarily due to the fact that mobile gaming has gained a lot of interest across the world. Gaming on a PC or a console that needs to be hooked on to a TV is cumbersome and requires you to be present in one location. Whereas, a smartphone or a handheld lets you play your favorite games regardless of where you are. The rate at which technology has advanced recently also means it's possible to achieve console-level performance and graphics in a compact form factor. Owing to this, I feel it's the right time for Apple to dip its toes into the world of gaming handhelds.

Up until now, several brands have tried their hand at making portable consoles. There's the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, Asus ROG Ally X, and a few other options. While all of them have powerful internals, the biggest issue common to all of them is the lack of synergy between the hardware and software. This is exactly where Apple can step in and turn things around. The brand is known for its close integration and seamless communication between hardware and software on Macs and iPhones. I believe it can use the same expertise to produce one of the best gaming handhelds at the moment. Here are five things in Apple's favor, and why I think they should act soon.

5 The hardware is more than capable

Apple's in-house silicon is powerful

I don't think I need to stress how advanced Apple Silicon has gotten over the years. The M4 series of chipsets has now made their way to iPads and Macs, and we recently saw a Mac Studio powered by the M3 Ultra -- the most powerful chipset yet from Apple's stable. The fact that these chipsets can produce immense power even in slim formats makes me optimistic about Apple's gaming handheld. I'm talking desktop-level performance on a portable machine.

The best part about the M-series chips is that, despite generating excellent raw performance, they do so while consuming less power, which means lower temperatures and extended battery life compared to the competition. Moreover, the integrated GPU on the M4 also has gaming-centric features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and dynamic caching. I'm sure Apple can make a binned version of its M series chips with more GPU cores and other enhancements targeted at gaming.

4 Apple Arcade has been around for a while

It's time to expand the horizon

Back in 2019, Apple introduced its gaming subscription platform -- Apple Arcade. While the service didn't really pick up much in terms of popularity, it seemed like a step in the right direction. Apple wants more users to game, not only on their iPhones but also on Macs -- computers that have traditionally had a bad reputation for gaming.

It's a good opportunity for Apple to double down on Apple Arcade and resurrect the platform with its console. Perhaps get more developers onboard and launch exclusives for its handheld?

3 Exclusive AAA titles for iPhone say a lot

Steps in the right direction

Porting popular AAA titles like Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage exclusively to iOS and providing a console-like experience showcases the prowess of Apple's hardware. If the A18 chipset inside a tiny iPhone without active cooling can run these titles without breaking a sweat, imagine a larger handheld with an M series chip, a larger area for heat dissipation, a fan, and a larger battery.

The fact that Apple partnered with these gaming studios to make the games available to iPhone users shows that the brand is indeed inclined towards creating a platform for gamers to enjoy. For years, gamers have preferred Windows PCs for gaming due to superior hardware and software support. The best way to change this perception would be to launch a gaming handheld.

2 Windows on handhelds is a terrible experience

A lite version of macOS sounds interesting

Ask any handheld enthusiast, and they'll tell you how Windows on handhelds is a terrible experience. It limits performance, doesn't offer TDP controls, and chews through the battery like it's nobody's business. Thankfully, Linux-based solutions like SteamOS and Bazzite address a lot of these concerns. However, I can't help but imagine how a fork of macOS for handhelds is just the perfect solution.

Apple's moat over the years has been that it controls both the hardware and software, resulting in both of them working in tandem in the best possible manner. With an in-house OS paired with the homegrown silicon, Apple can create a handheld that not only extracts the best fps when gaming but is also extremely smooth to use otherwise. Tasks like browsing the web or watching media would be a breeze.

1 Synergy with the ecosystem

Put the Vision Pro to good use