When I got my Photoshop subscription, I was excited about the creative possibilities and thought it would be the ultimate tool for my visual projects. But over time, the subscription model, cost, and learning curve made me start to regret getting a subscription.

Despite these frustrations, I haven't canceled my subscription — and probably won't anytime soon. Photoshop remains embedded in my workflow and there are some features that free tools simply can't match. Here's exactly why I keep coming back to Photoshop.

7 Layers and masks

Photoshop's layer and masking features are unmatched