In my search for the perfect note-taking/organizational app, I have mostly settled on Obsidian. It's fantastic for the vast majority of what I use it for, but despite that, I still keep a small Notion space set up and active. There are several reasons, but those boil down to the simple fact that Notion handles several things better than Obsidian. While it would be a plus only to need a single application, my requirements are too varied, and no one program delivers everything I'm looking for. That said, a combo of Obsidian and Notion meets 99% of my requirements.

4 Notion has better collaborative features

Group projects can actually be fun