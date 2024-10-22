Thanks to their powerful tools, open-source nature, and cross-platform availability, two software solutions, GIMP and Krita, have revolutionized the creative landscape. While their primary focus is different, they do rival each other in specific areas. That said, for serious creatives, Krita clearly emerges as the superior choice due to its focus on digital painting and drawing. From its intuitive user interface and drawing-centric tools, to advanced customization and layer management, here are the main reasons Krita outshines GIMP for creative professionals.

5 A user-friendly interface

One of the major concerns with GIMP has been its outdated user interface. Even after years of continuous development, GIMP’s UI has hardly changed, and in 2024, it surely looks below-average compared to the competition. On the flip side, Krita’s intuitive design truly sets it apart. The editing interface feels natural and welcoming, plus it doesn’t mimic Photoshop.

This thoughtful design translates to a smoother learning curve, allowing beginners and students to dive into creating without getting confused by a complex interface. GIMP’s user interface tries to mimic Photoshop’s layout, which can be a double-edged sword. While experienced Photoshop users might appreciate familiarity, it can be a nightmare for those who are unfamiliar with Adobe’s software.

Also, at times, GIMP uses floating windows and dialog boxes that can disrupt the workflow. Krita has a streamlined approach to prevent such hurdles.

4 Brush engine and customization

A robust brush engine is where Krita truly shines. It offers a level of depth and customization that surpasses GIMP by leaps and bounds. You are looking at a rich library of brushes, each carefully designed to mimic real-world tools like pencils, inks, watercolors, oils, and even pastels. You can freely experiment with different textures, styles, and effects to bring your creative vision to life.

The available customization options will also amaze you. You can fine-tune every aspect of the brushes, including size, opacity, and blending modes. There is also an option to create your own custom brushes from scratch, too.

Among all of Krita’s goodies, wrap around mode is surely worth talking about. It lets you paint seamlessly across image borders without worrying about edges. It’s a game-changer for digital artists, and is something that’s not possible in GIMP.

3 Performance

GIMP has never been a performance champ. The company plans to switch to a modern GTK+3 toolkit and introduce a new caching system to deliver a faster and more responsive experience with GIMP 3. However, I will reserve my judgment until version 3.0 is released.

Krita is quite robust in comparison and delivers excellent stability when handling complex projects and large files. Such an optimized performance is quite crucial for digital artists, allowing for a smooth and responsive workflow even with dozens of layers and other resource-hungry tasks.

In contrast, GIMP’s current stable version feels sluggish, especially when performing complex operations. Such occasional performance hiccups can be a drawback for artists working on large-scale creations.

2 Non-destructive editing

While GIMP plans to reveal non-destructive editing in version 3.0, the current stable version 2.10 actually lacks such a crucial feature. As the name suggests, it basically allows you to apply changes to your image without touching the original pixel data. You can experiment freely with different effects, layers, and adjustments and revert to the earlier version without missing a beat.

Krita has embraced non-destructive editing with features like adjustment layers (to apply color corrections, tonal adjustments, and filters), filter masks (apply filters to specific parts of your image), and transform masks. Such flexibility clearly gives an edge to artists who prefer an experimental workflow.

1 Diverse use cases

Krita can be used to create digital paintings, sketches, paintings, comics, and even draw frame-by-frame animation. Plus, it works quite well with graphics tables. Its broader range of use cases makes it a more versatile tool for digital artists.

Whether you're a professional illustrator, a concept artist, a texture designer, or simply someone who enjoys sketching and painting, Krita provides the tools and features you'll need to bring your creative visions to life. As for image editing, Krita has transform, selection, color adjustments, filters, layer modes, blending, and much more to offer. It may not be a full-fledged image editor like GIMP, but its capabilities are surprisingly robust.

GIMP mostly focuses on photo manipulation, while its drawing and painting capabilities are quite limited.

Stop struggling with GIMP

Overall, Krita proves itself a compelling choice for creatives, offering a suite of tools that not only rival but often surpass GIMP’s capabilities. Its dedicated focus on painting, drawing, and illustration shines through the intuitive interface, brush library, and artist-friendly features.

However, it is worth noting that the upcoming GIMP 3 promises major improvements. With rumored UI tweaks, non-destructive editing, and a host of other enhancements, GIMP 3 may well close the gap with Krita in terms of user experience. We will definitely look forward to reviewing it once available.