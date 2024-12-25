When you have multiple people using a NAS, concurrently reading and writing data, whether in a home or business setting, bandwidth can sometimes become a bottleneck. This issue often results in poor performance for everyone connected to the device. Reducing the load or the number of users accessing the data isn’t always an option — especially in a workplace during peak hours. One effective solution is configuring link aggregation on your NAS. Not only does this help with bandwidth, but it also offers several other benefits.

This is everything you need to know about link aggregation on a NAS and how it can improve your workflow.

6 What is link aggregation?

A handy feature to use

Close

Using a single physical connection between your NAS and router for all the traffic makes it vulnerable to bottlenecks and even failures. This is where link aggregation comes into play. Instead of relying on a single LAN connection, you can use two (or more) LAN cables to connect your NAS to the router. This setup essentially doubles the data highway, offering significantly better throughput and efficiency.

This bundling of multiple physical network ports into a single virtual link forms what’s called a Link Aggregation Group (LAG). With this setup, network engineers in your office can more easily manage and troubleshoot connections due to reduced complexity. Depending on your NAS, network switch, and router combination, link aggregation can also offer advanced features like automatic failover and dynamic link management, which automatically adds or removes links as needed.

Here’s a breakdown of the practical benefits you get from using link aggregation with your NAS:

5 Improved bandwidth

The most compelling reason to use link aggregation

When multiple users simultaneously access files on your NAS, the standard 1Gbps LAN connection can quickly become a bottleneck. By utilizing the second LAN port on your NAS, you effectively double the lanes available for data traffic to move smoothly. This setup allows multiple client devices to access the NAS simultaneously, reducing latency and minimizing congestion on each node.

However, it’s important to note that link aggregation doesn’t double the transfer speed (to 2Gbps, in this context) for a single data stream. Instead, it enables multiple devices to access the NAS at full speed without impacting one another’s performance.

4 Load balancing

Your NAS actually likes link aggregation

As mentioned earlier, a single network port can quickly become overwhelmed by concurrent user requests. Once you’ve set up link aggregation, your NAS can dynamically distribute traffic across all available LAN ports. This ensures that no single port bears the entire load.

The NAS intelligently bundles data packets by analyzing client devices’ MAC and IP addresses for maximum efficiency. This feature is particularly beneficial to business environments where multiple employees may need simultaneous access to shared resources. Plus, load balancing reduces strain on your NAS hardware, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

3 Robust fault tolerance

Redundancy is key to minimizing downtime

Having multiple LAN connections between your NAS and your router eliminates the risk of a single point of failure, acting as a redundant resource. If one link in the LAG fails due to hardware issues or other problems, the NAS can seamlessly reroute traffic to the remaining connections without disrupting operations.

While speeds might temporarily decrease during a failure, this setup ensures that critical business processes or virtual machines hosted on the NAS remain operational without suffering downtime. Even in a home setting, fault tolerance can be valuable — for instance, ensuring that your surveillance system continues functioning even if one connection goes down for some reason.

2 Flexibility in scalability

Link aggregation can adapt to your needs

Scalability is another advantage of link aggregation, particularly in enterprise settings, where traffic demands can fluctuate significantly between peak and off-peak hours. IT administrators can enable or disable links within the LAG as needed, optimizing bandwidth usage. You can easily automate this process with a supported NAS and network switch configuration.

For smaller setups, such as home users or small businesses, a straightforward two-LAN link aggregation configuration is often sufficient. Most mainstream NAS models support this type of setup, making it accessible and practical for non-enterprise users.

1 Cost-effectiveness

Anything that saves cost is good for business