Cooling is a major consideration when building your gaming rig because AAA titles push your CPU to the maximum and generate tremendous heat. That's why investing in the best CPU cooler is essential for dissipating heat and ensuring you don't experience CPU throttling or excessive wear on components.

All-in-One (AIO) liquid coolers have become popular because of their impressive thermal performance and stylish looks. However, they aren't always the best option, and air cooling can be just as effective in certain scenarios. If you're unsure which to pick for your next gaming PC, here are five reasons liquid cooling isn't always better than air cooling.

5 Price

There's no comparison