Choosing between air and water cooling can be tough when it comes to cooling your PC. While both options have advantages, they also have drawbacks, making the decision hard sometimes. You will also need to consider the other components that make up the PC, as things like the case and memory can play a big part in which type of cooler you choose.

Air coolers typically require less maintenance. Many prefer them because they have no liquid inside them, which, if leaked, could cause serious issues. However, they can be big and chunky and not only take up a lot of room in your case, but they can also block certain components. So, if you need to change something, you may have to take the air cooler out first, causing more headaches.

There are generally two types of liquid cooling. There are all-in-one (AIO) liquid coolers, which are self-contained and rarely require maintenance. There is also full-on custom loop cooling, which requires a lot more time and patience and requires regular maintenance to keep it running properly. For the points below, we will assume an AIO cooler is being used as the liquid cooling solution.

5 Aesthetics

Keeping things looking clean

Close

In many cases, an AIO cooler will leave you with a cleaner overall build. This is because the heat pump and cold plate attached to the CPU are much smaller than an air cooler. This allows you to better show off the components in your PC, such as your motherboard, RAM, and graphics cards. From the pump, a couple of tubes will connect to the radiator, but over the years, these have become much less of an eyesore.

The radiator for the AIO will most often go on top of the case or in the front. AIO radiators come in numerous sizes, but the most common are 240mm and 360mm, so you will need to make sure your case can accommodate the AIO Cooler you are considering. The radiator will also be where the fans are. The fans should sit flush on the radiator, adding a clean look to the overall build.

4 Reduced temps in warmer climates

We like to keep things cool