Key Takeaways The Logitech G Pro Wireless is the author's favorite mouse due to its lightweight design, which helps with precision and minimizes the impact of his hand tremors.

The mouse's truly ambidextrous design, with four side buttons, allows for convenient customization of key bindings in games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT.

Upgrading to a wireless mouse, like the Logitech G Pro Wireless, eliminates cable mess and interference, providing a smoother gaming experience.

I've been a gamer my whole life, and I transitioned to PC gaming in 2011 when Team Fortress 2 went free to play. A short while later was when I switched over to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as my game of choice (there was a Minecraft stint in there somewhere, too), and ever since, I've competed in countless esports tournaments in Counter-Strike and VALORANT. And while there are a ton of expensive, feature-packed mice available, for the last few years, my mouse of choice has been the Logitech G Pro Wireless.

To be clear, everyone has peripherals that they prefer, and the Logitech G Pro Wireless, while it's great for me, may not be great for you. These are five reasons why the Logitech G Pro Wireless is my favorite mouse, to the point where I bought a second one when my first one broke.

1 It's light, but not too light

This one is definitely a personal preference

Source: Logitech

I know many people like super light mice (hence the name G Pro Superlight), but they're definitely not for me. I actually suffer from hand tremors, so I have weird problems with mice. In games, I typically play on very low-sensitivity settings, which means I have to move my hands further than the average player. So, a full swipe of my 45cm (roughly 18 inches) mousepad is less than a 180-degree turn. For games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT, that's not too bad, but it's still much lower than the average. Plus, any poorly-timed tremors are less likely to impact my aim mid-swipe or when making micro-adjustments.

To that effect, a lighter mouse will suffer from more movement when unfortunately-timed tremors occur. Having played at live LAN tournaments in Counter-Strike, my tremors can also get worse under stress. Having an extra-light mouse means the tremors impact more, so while the Logitech G Pro Wireless is light, it's not too light that it floats entirely in my hands.

2 A truly ambidextrous design

Four side buttons are better than two

Source: Logitech

Something that the Logitech G Pro Wireless has that many other mice don't is a truly ambidextrous design. Even the Superlight only has two side buttons, and they're placed for the convenience of right-handed people. I'm right-handed, but in Counter-Strike, I have my utility keys set to my mouse. My buttons are as follows:

Left forward button: Flash grenade

Flash grenade Left-back button: Smoke grenade

Smoke grenade Right forward button: Molotov/Incendiary

Molotov/Incendiary Right back button: HE Grenade

The Superlight and other mice only have the left forward and back buttons, foregoing the right forward and back buttons. A lot of mice only have the two on the left, and the ones that have more still often feature a non-ambidextrous design. This means that you might struggle to actually hit those buttons, and it's just not convenient at all.

You can use those extra keys for abilities in other games, like Overwatch and VALORANT. It's a seriously great feature of the G Pro Wireless that makes it hard to go to any other mouse.

3 Upgrading to a wireless mouse is the best upgrade I've ever made

No cable mess

Close

Wireless mice, in gaming contexts, are somewhat of a misnomer. They're wireless in the sense that you need to set up a receiver close to your mousepad somewhere, which means there's a wire somewhere up near the top of your mousepad. I have a USB hub on my desk that the receiver plugs into, but if you have it too far away, there will be noticeable interference and connection issues.

Upgrading to a wireless mouse, though, has been one of the best decisions I've made, especially as a low-sensitivity player. Cables get in the way when flicking a mouse back and forth wildly and can even risk wrapping weirdly with the mouse and throwing you off in the middle of a gunfight. I will never go back to a wired mouse for gaming, and that's a common sentiment among my gamer friends who have one, too.

This goes for all mice, by the way, but the Logitech G Pro Wireless does it very well, too.

4 It's great for normal usage, too

Bluetooth support is included

Source: Logitech

If you're looking for a mouse that can do it all, the Logitech G Pro Wireless is certainly up there. You can use it as a regular Bluetooth mouse if you want, which means it'll work across all devices. It won't be as accurate or as low latency as with the included dongle, but it'll work perfectly in a pinch.

I've brought this mouse to many places, and the included dongle can actually sit inside the mouse, too, making it easier to remember to bring it with you.

5 It's frequently on sale

You'll always get a good deal

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is nearly always on sale, and it's also a good one to expect for any shopping holiday. With it now being replaced by the Superlight (and even the Superlight's successor, at this point), the Logitech G Pro Wireless is at a lot more of a palatable price tag when compared to the rest of the competition. Even right now, it's available for $97 after going up from $80, and that's still below the MSRP. This is a really good deal for a mouse that lasts a few years and is worth picking up.

The Logitech G Pro Wireless is my favorite mouse, and I can't see that changing

I've tested a lot of mice, and while the SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless tempted me for a while, I just returned to the G Pro Wireless. It's comfortable, lightweight, packs a long battery life, and accurate: all things important to a gamer. I bought a second one when my first stopped working, and I could honestly see myself buying a third one if it happens again.