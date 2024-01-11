Key Takeaways Logitech's MX Master 3 mouse has stood the test of time and is still one of the best mice on the market in 2024.

The MX Master 3 offers excellent customization options with button mapping and gesture support.

It has a versatile multi-device connectivity feature, allowing it to be paired with up to three devices at once.

In the consumer technology space, time seems to move much faster than in the rest of the world. New products can become outdated in just a few months, and buying a piece of tech multiple years old is usually never a good idea. But every once in a while, a product appears that breaks the mold and stays at the top of the market years after release. For one, Sennheiser's HD 600 open-back headphones have stood the test of time for decades. In the world of computer peripherals, Logitech's MX Master 3 might be on its way to a similar level of timeless fame.

You might be surprised to learn that the MX Master 3 came out in 2019, and although it doesn't feel like it, that was more than four years ago. For comparison, the MX Master 2 debuted in 2017, and Logitech replaced it with a new model almost exactly two years later. There was the MX Master 3S refresh in 2022, but that was a minor update. So, why haven't we seen an MX Master 4 yet? More importantly, why has no one asked for a new MX Master mouse? While I don't have an answer for the former, I've got one for the latter: It still represents the best that mice have to offer in 2024.

4 Room for customization

Button mapping and gesture support are stellar

As a mouse, there's a lot to like about the Logitech MX Master 3. It still stands out compared to other mice because it can really be as good as you make it. There are two scroll wheels — one on the top and one on the side — that feel very satisfying to use. Then, you'll find a few extra buttons to map to your preferences. I've kept my MX Master 3 pretty much stock, but it's great to know you can make personal tweaks with Logitech's software.

You aren't limited to the physical buttons on the MX Master 3, either. Logitech offers a "gesture" on the mouse that activates when you press a specific key and move your mouse in a given direction. Combining the button press and directional navigation gives you far more button mapping options than physical buttons offer. The best kinds of products are great out of the box but offer customization for those that want it, and that's what Logitech has achieved with the MX Master 3.

3 Multi-device connectivity

Use up to three devices with the MX Master 3 at once

The MX Master 3 is also a versatile solution since it can be paired with three devices at once. A lot of mice and great keyboards claim to offer multi-device pairing, including Logitech, but it's a tough feature to execute properly. With the MX Master 3, I can say that the mouse handles multiple devices excellently.

I paired computers to the MX Master 3 years ago that haven't needed to be repaired since. Plus, the mouse always connects with my devices quickly, which makes it possible to hot-swap it between computers. The one drawback might be that the button to switch devices is on the bottom of the MX Master 3, but at least it prevents accidental presses.

2 A perfect charging experience

Battery lasts forever, and charging it is painless thanks to perfect port placement

Wireless mice can be fantastic, but battery and charging can make or break the experience. I couldn't have been happier with the experience on the MX Master 3, as I can count on one hand the amount of times I need to charge the mouse each year. That's how low-power wireless devices should be, and more manufacturers need to take notice. When you finally need to power up the mouse, there's a USB-C port right on the front of the mouse that's easily accessible. I keep a USB-C cable on my desk for charging things in a pinch, and that cable, paired with the great port placement of my mouse, means the MX Master 3 is never dead for long.

Bonus points also go to Logitech for how the USB-C port is cleverly hidden when you're using it, so both form and function are excellent.

1 It's excellently ergonomic

I have yet to find a more comfortable mouse than the MX Master 3

Close

But the aspect of the MX Master 3 that no other mouse has replicated is the superb ergonomic feel of it. Before I bought the MX Master 3 a few years ago, I thought hand cramps were simply a natural part of using a mouse. Mice that require your hand to lie flat or near flat can be incredibly uncomfortable, at least in my case. When you need to move the mouse or click, you often have to move your hand and press down with your fingertips.

By comparison, the MX Master 3 is carefully crafted in a way that places your hand in a natural position. That means you don't have to move the position of your hand on the mouse while using it. Your fingers rest right on the left and right buttons; you only have to push down to trigger them. Similarly, your fingers and thumb fit onto the mouse well enough that you can precisely control it without readjusting your grip. These aspects of the mouse make ergonomics far better than competitors, and you can tell just by looking at it. There are spots for your thumb, palm, and fingers to rest naturally.

Do we even need an MX Master 4?

When I was looking to get serious about mice a few years ago, I was skeptical about whether a $100 mouse was even a product worth existing. It'd be an understatement to say that I was pleasantly surprised by the MX Master 3, and I haven't even thought about buying another mouse since. Logitech will surely release a new MX Master 4, but the fact that the MX Master 3 is still at the top of best mice lists today shows how great of a peripheral it really is. It'll become one of the more timeless computing accessories in recent memory.