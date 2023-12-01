Key Takeaways Mechanical keyboards provide a superior typing experience with satisfying feedback and sound.

There are endless options to choose from, allowing for customization in switches, keycaps, size, design, and more.

Price is no longer a concern, with budget mechanical keyboards available for less than $40 and high-end options for those willing to spend more.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that mechanical keyboards have taken over the world — at least in gaming and work-from-home setups. The best mechanical keyboards easily outclass membrane keyboards in both the actual experience and the number of options and freedom they provide. I absolutely love mechanical keyboards and have been using one, the Royal Kludge RK84, for around six months now.

Before getting myself this budget mechanical keyboard, I used membrane keyboards from HP, Dell, and even a mechanical one from Cosmic Byte. But I didn't know what I was missing until I hopped fully onto the mechanical keyboard train. There are many reasons why my wireless mechanical keyboard has become one of the indispensable parts of my setup.

1 The superior typing experience

The "thock" is real

After watching countless videos harping about the satisfying experience of typing on a mechanical keyboard, I was taken aback when I experienced it myself for the first time. I was instantly enamored by the solid thunk of the keys and the pleasing sound of the Gateron brown switches. There are many types of switches to choose from, and the RK84 alone gives you three options when buying.

I've also tried red linear switches on a Cosmic Byte keyboard, and while the experience was far better than that on a membrane keyboard, I prefer the tactile feedback of the brown switches. Much of it also concerns the pre-lubed stabilizers and pre-installed foam in the keyboard, which contributes to a deeper sound and makes the keyboard feel less hollow.

2 There are endless options to choose from

The buying process isn't "mechanical" anymore

The superior typing experience isn't the only reason people prefer mechanical keyboards. There are seemingly millions of options, from switches to keycaps, form factors, wired vs. wireless, and more. Do you want a full-length wired keyboard with blue clicky switches? You've got it. Or are you looking for a tenkeyless (TKL) or 75% keyboard with red switches, a white theme, and wireless functionality? You've got options for that, too.

If combining the switch, size, design, color, and keycap options in a single keyboard isn't enough to get you exactly the board you want, buying some great keyboard keycaps later can instantly change the appearance of your keyboard. If your keyboard is hot-swappable, you can even swap your existing switches — blue, red, brown, yellow, green, orange, bronze, white, black, silver, and even more — provided they're compatible with your board. You have hundreds of options if you factor in variants and different brands, too, but overall, the choice comes to linear, tactile, or clicky.

On top of this, going wireless gives you a clutter-free desk, and, considering the battery life on some of the popular models, you don't need to worry too much about charging either.

3 Pricing isn't a concern

Sub-$40 hot-swappable wireless mechanical, anyone?

There was a time when mechanical keyboards were considerably pricier than membrane ones — around hundreds of dollars more expensive. Despite all the advantages, this was a deterrent for people who wanted to try them out. But with the flood of quality budget mechanical keyboards in recent years, price is no longer a consideration, and it almost makes mechanical the default choice when buying a new keyboard (unless you're working in an office setting and need ultra-silent membrane keyboards).

Today, for less than $40, you can get a wireless, hot-swappable mechanical keyboard from tried-and-tested brands. And if you really want something with a little more brand recall, Logitech, Keychron, and HyperX have great options well under $100. For the aficionados, there's no shortage of better and pricier options from Steelseries, Corsair, Razer, and Keychron. The long and short of it is that you no longer need to spend a lot to get a mechanical keyboard.

4 They're tailor-made for gaming sessions

Work or play, you don't need to choose

All the benefits that make mechanical keyboards superior for typing are also behind their huge success as gaming keyboards. From the deeply satisfying sound and feedback of mechanical switches to the ability to program macros for MMOs or the choice of different form factors and RGB designs — all of these features mean you always have great options, no matter what you need.

You can always go all out with, say, a Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro if you have over $200 to spend or pick any of our best gaming mechanical keyboards based on your budget and feature priorities. Many mechanical keyboards work great for both typing and gaming, so you don't need to sacrifice one for the other, too. My RK84, for instance, has been flawless for gaming due to the brown switches and compact size. But it also helps with work thanks to the RGB backlight and multiple profiles.

5 They're ready for advanced mods

As customizable as you want

There are already tons of mechanical keyboard options, but if you're so inclined, you can buy a hot-swappable board and make all the mechanical keyboard modifications you've always wanted. Besides simple mods like swapping out keycaps, switches, cables, and even stabilizers, you can dabble in advanced mods such as adding packing foam, EVA foam, tape, or Sorbothane to dampen the vibration and rattle while typing.

You can even take this a step further by completely building a mechanical keyboard from scratch. You can get barebones kits and additional parts from popular manufacturers and assemble everything yourself. This is definitely not for beginners, but it can provide immense benefits when you've spent some time with mechanical keyboards and know exactly what you want.

6 They're much more durable and reliable

Typing until eternity

Mechanical keyboards are also much more durable and reliable than membrane keyboards. Most mechanical switches are rated for as much as 100 million keystrokes, more than enough for a decade or more of intense use. Membrane keyboards, in contrast, are rated for only about five million keystrokes before becoming sticky and slower to respond.

This considerably greater durability gives you the peace of mind to use your mechanical keyboard as hard as you want without worrying about damaging the switches. Mechanical keyboards are also more accurate by design, ensuring you make fewer mistakes while typing, owing to the strong physical and auditory feedback.

The mechanical keyboard journey is fascinating

While I've used mechanical keyboards for a few years, I've just scratched the surface of what is possible, even with my current keyboard. I might switch my keycaps and switches pretty soon, and I will definitely try out a few advanced mods to see how much more I can get from my budget keyboard. If you're searching for reasons to build your own mechanical keyboard, try a standard one to experience the benefits and then choose.

Some of the best places to buy mechanical keyboards often run deep discounts, so you can always score great deals on your favorites.