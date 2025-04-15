I've been spending a few weeks with my ReMarkable 2 review unit, and I've been loving it. Last week, I even wrote an entire article using the tablet, and it was certainly an experience. I've grown to really love the ReMarkable 2, even more so than the more expensive Paper Pro, which I've also tried.

With that in mind, I wanted to highlight a few reasons I love the ReMarkable 2, as well as a few reasons why it might not be what you need. Let's get into it, starting with why I love it.

5 It looks and works like real paper

E Ink is amazing