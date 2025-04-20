Reading online isn't a necessity anymore, and most people see it as recreation or a deliberate choice. Students spend hours reading up on course content, staring at a screen, and when I am not writing, I'm usually reading other articles on the web. This avocation takes a toll on my health, with complications ranging from mild headaches and eye strain to worsening eyesight and a prescription that refuses to stabilize.

Picking up a good display for your PC is the first remedial measure I would suggest, but if most of what you read is web-based, a simple browser extension can work wonders in making content more accessible, manageable, and less tiring to read, irrespective of the browser and operating system you prefer using. I have been using a screen reader for a little over a year now, and here is why I might never remove this browser extension.

4 Make any text a mini-podcast

Text to speech for the win