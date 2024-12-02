I've mentioned this in multiple articles at this point, but I recently got the chance to use and review my first-ever Mac, that being the M4-based Mac Mini. And, to my surprise, I've loved a ton of things about it, so it's basically become my main desktop computer for the time being.

But I'm a lifelong Windows user, and that's where I feel most at home. So when it comes to all the things the Mac Mini does for me, one of the biggest is how excited it makes me for the future of Windows on Arm . Apple has been leading the charge in terms of Arm-based computing, but with Qualcomm entering the race in a big way, I can't wait to see where things go from here.

4 Windows is still the best OS for me

macOS is great, but it's not home

Close

First off, as amazing as the Mac Mini hardware is, it is still a Mac, and that comes with a lot of downsides for me, the major one being software compatibility. Most of my apps do work on Mac, and I've managed to find alternatives to many things I used on Windows, but realistically, it would be nicer if I didn't have to do that. For example, I've been using MacsyZones as a replacement for FancyZones on Windows, and it works pretty well, but it's not the same. And while there is an option called BentoBox that works just as well, that's a paid app, while on Windows I can FancyZones completely free of charge. Plus, FancyZones is part of the PowerToys suit, and that includes a bunch of other useful tools like PowerToys Run, Image Resizer, and Find My Mouse (it's pretty handy on large screens). But there's a lot more to it than that.

And then, of course, there's gaming. I'm definitely not a big PC gamer at all, but on Windows, the library of games is much larger, and even with the limitations of Arm processors, I'd wager you can still find a lot more compatible games for Windows on Arm PCs than Mac. Not to mention, things are likely only going to get better for Windows on Arm as more developers support the platform, while Apple doesn't seem to be doing a great job of bringing in developers to support macOS and Apple Silicon in particular.

Even aside from that, Windows is just home to me. I've used Windows as long as I can remember using a computer, and I've seen it grow and change as I've grown myself. Doing most things on Windows is second nature, and while I've adjusted fine to macOS, home will always be home.

3 There are no Windows on Arm mini PCs yet

And I can't wait to see them