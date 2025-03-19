The M4 Mac Mini is currently my favorite computer out there, and it shouldn't be too hard to understand. At its base level, it offers excellent performance and efficiency that can handle just about anything I throw at it.

There are plenty of good computers out there, but in my opinion, unless you're a gamer, there's a good chance the Mac Mini is the best one for you. Here are a few reasons why you should keep it in mind for your next purchase.

5 macOS can do almost anything Windows can

No need to fret