The Windows Registry is the blood and guts of the operating system, and it’s vital to ensure that it stays safe on your PC. Before you change registry settings, you want to back it up first. If you tweak the wrong thing, it can cause major havoc to your system. But hacking the registry isn’t the only time when something will change. It happens when you install an app, adjust a Windows setting, install drivers, and a lot more than you may think.

There are Windows Registry hacks you might want to do so you get the OS to work as you prefer. Whatever the case, it’s vital to keep the registry backed up. In this guide, we’ll explain what it is, why it’s essential to back up, and reasons you’d want to manually back it up and create a system restore point at a minimum.

5 What is the Windows Registry, and why should I care?

You really should care

The Windows Registry is a database — but not just any database. It stores your system configurations, settings, permissions, hardware components, apps … virtually everything in Windows, from what you see, do, change, and configure. Whether you install a basic app like Microsoft 365 or an essential app like VLC Media Player, its settings, permissions, license key, configurations, features, and UI are stored in the Registry as keys and values.

Keys are objects that function like folders and often appear that way inside the database. Values are like files inside those folders and establish settings. You can tweak many settings that are typically unavailable through the normal UI.

Manually backing up the registry is unlike copying files and folders in File Explorer. You don’t just copy and paste values from one key to another. Learning where most values and keys reside takes patience and practice.

Working in the Windows Registry isn’t for the faint of heart. You never want to go in and start moving things around, deleting or changing values, or creating new keys on a whim. You need to know what you’re doing and understand the fundamentals. These steps will work in Windows 7 (if anyone still uses it) through Windows 11.

This is why we warn you about backing up the Registry before you start working on it, regardless of your experience level. Making the wrong edit, key deletion, or value change can result in, at best, an unstable system and, at worst, a non-functioning PC. Luckily, we’ll walk you through backing up the registry so you can restore it later in case something goes awry.

4 Manually back up the entire registry on Windows before making tweaks

Backing up the entire Windows Registry

Let’s get the most fundamental and crucial (arguably) Windows Registry backup option out of the way. It’s possible to manually back up the registry to restore everything in one fell swoop. You don’t always need this option, but it’s a fundamental step before making changes. Here’s how to do it.

1. Press Win+R, type regedit, and click OK or press Enter.

2. Click File > Export from the top toolbar when the Registry Editor opens.

3. When the Export Registry File window opens, choose a folder to save the backed-up reg file. Type in a filename that helps you recall the registry backup's date, time, and purpose. For instance, something like “Reg-12-2024-Office-Install.reg” is a solid naming convention.

4. In the Export range section, choose All to export the entire registry. Otherwise, it will back up only the selected branch. Click Save to complete the process.

5. After clicking Save, wait a few moments while it’s backed up and exported to your selected save location. Depending on the Registry size, you might see a “Not Responding” message in the title bar. Don’t panic. That is normal behavior; you can wait until the backup is complete. You can open your save folder to ensure the files are properly saved.

Once you have exported and saved a copy of the entire Registry to your chosen location, making copies in other locations besides OneDrive is also a good idea. Redundant backup is key for all files, especially the state of the Windows Registry since it is an important file to have when needed.

3 Manually back up keys when making specific tweaks to the Windows registry

Just back up the individual keys you are changing

While you can back up the entire registry, which we’ll get to in the next section, there will be times when that can be overkill. It’s possible to back up specific keys in a specific registry section. This is beneficial if you are tweaking something that requires changing specific things on Windows. For example, you might change a UI experience. If you want to change it back, you can open the reg file you saved to restore things quickly.

Launch Registry Editor, browse to the path containing the key you are adjusting, and ensure it's highlighted. Click File > Export from the top toolbar. Choose your backup location, type in an easy-to-identify name, and ensure Save as type is set to .reg for Registration File types. Under the Export range section, mark the Selected branch option to back up the specific path only. Click the Save button.

2 When upgrading Windows or making significant system changes

Backing up before making major system changes is also crucial

Another reason to manually back up the registry is when you make significant software changes, such as upgrading from Windows 10 to 11, installing Microsoft 365 or Office 2024, feature updates like Windows 11 version 24H2, or installing new hardware like a graphics card or M.2 SSD.

While you should always back up Windows before making significant changes, having a complete version of the working registry can help if something goes wrong with the update. With a registry backup, you can restore it to revert to specific changes you previously created. That is helpful when you need to reinstall software or hardware devices so you can pick up where you left off.

1 Use System Restore to back up the registry

Back up using the user interface tool

Whether modifying the registry, installing new hardware, major Windows updates, or new drivers, you can create a system restore point to back up the registry. A restore point takes less time than a full system backup, and time is of the essence when troubleshooting your PC. This isn’t done the same way as shown in previous sections. However, it allows you to revert to a previous version if something doesn’t work. In addition, having multiple restore points is helpful when your system gets infected by malware. Once you have it, you can open System Restore and use the point you created to restore your system, including the Windows Registry.

Press the Win key, type create restore point, and select the top result. Click the Create button, type a descriptive name, and it will be created immediately.

Backing up the Windows Registry is a best practice

It’s a best practice to manually back up the registry before making major tweaks to the registry or system changes like a clean Windows install. While creating a system restore point and backup will often keep you covered, having the registry backed up to the point before the change is helpful and a great tip to know.

Especially when you know which specific keys you need to recover. You keep your important files backed up (hopefully in a redundant fashion), so why not ensure the Windows Registry is backed up, too? Sometimes Windows can be tricky, and saving it is straightforward and useful during times of crisis when you need to recover your system.