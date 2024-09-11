Effective tab management plays a crucial role when you deal with dozens of tabs on your desktop. After all, drowning in a sea of opened tabs, desperately searching for the one crucial website you want to find can be frustrating. While most desktop browsers offer several features to help manage your tabs, Microsoft Edge takes the entire experience to the next level. Here are the top reasons why Microsoft Edge stands out from the crowd, empowering you to conquer tab chaos and reclaim your digital workspace in no time.

Related Is Microsoft Edge really that bad? The default Windows browser’s poor reputation is evident, but does it deserve all the criticism?

5 Vertical tabs

One of Microsoft Edge's standout features is vertical tabs, and I’m surprised that Google Chrome hasn’t copied it yet. As the name suggests, it relocates your tabs from the traditional horizontal bar at the top to a vertical menu on the left side. Granted, vertical tabs may not have a major impact on a laptop, but when you use Microsoft Edge on a large monitor, it enhances readability, space utilization, and the overall user experience.

For example, when I work on my 32-inch Samsung monitor, I usually have two apps open in split view. With a horizontal tab layout, only a limited number of tabs are visible at once. However, vertical tabs allow me to view website titles and favicons, making it simpler to identify and switch between open tabs, especially when there are many.

You also have the flexibility to change the width of the vertical tab bar, allowing you to see the full page title. It’s another productivity booster that can be especially exciting for users who work with ultrawide monitors.

4 Tab Groups

Tab groups have become standard among most desktop browsers, and it’s good to see Microsoft offering the same on Edge. That said, unlike Google Chrome, Microsoft’s take is more intuitive and user-friendly. For example, you can simply drag and drop a tab over another and create a tab group with a relevant shade automatically. With Google Chrome and other browsers, it requires a few clicks to achieve the same.

Another useful function is auto-naming. When you move a tab over another by dragging and dropping it, the desktop browser examines the content and assigns an appropriate name. Let’s say you have multiple tabs open from e-commerce websites like Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and otherwise - when you try to group these tabs via drag and drop, Edge automatically assigns the name Shopping to the cluster.

Related Arc vs. Edge: Should you switch from Microsoft’s web browser? Arc brings a fresh approach to web-browsing. But is it good enough to leave your tried-and-tested Edge setup?

3 AI tab management

Close

With the recent update for Edge, Microsoft has added the ability to group tabs automatically. It’s a killer feature that organizes all your tabs in relevant groups with a single click. I use it all the time as it takes away the hassle of managing my excess number of tabs manually. Microsoft Edge is smart enough to identify similar tabs and group them accordingly.

Suppose you have 30+ tabs open in Edge. Now, just click the Tab Actions menu and select Organize Tabs to see the magic in action. It organizes tabs in groups, gives them relevant titles, and leaves unusual miscellaneous ones at the bottom. You can always still move a specific tab to another group or remove it from the group entirely. You can edit the group color and rename it, too.

The best part is consistency. From my short experience, Microsoft Edge efficiently grouped related tabs, removing the need for any effort on my part.

2 Cross-platform tab sync

Microsoft Edge tabs sync across your desktop platforms. In my workflow, I utilize both a MacBook Pro and an AMD-powered Windows desktop, with Edge configured as the default browser on each device. When I want to access tabs from another device, I can simply head to the History menu, slide to Tabs From Other Devices and access my tabs. It also shows the tabs I opened on my iPhone and Android phone.

The feature allows for tab groups, which I mainly use to keep my tabs organized and reduce clutter. I can also view these grouped tabs from the history menu.

Related Google Chrome vs Microsoft Edge: Which browser is better? Both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are feature-packed, but which one is superior?

1 Microsoft Edge Workspaces

Microsoft Edge Workspaces is another essential part of my workflow. It provides a unified collection of browser tabs, allowing everyone to access the same websites and documents simultaneously in real time. Whenever I want to brainstorm Christmas gift ideas, I simply create a dedicated workspace and share it with my better half to create an Amazon wishlist together.

It also supports a Skype-powered chat menu where you can start a conversation with your team members or family without leaving the Edge browser interface.

Taming the tab chaos

Whether you are a student, researcher, programmer, or a power user, Microsoft Edge’s suite of tab management features lets you stay organized and in control. Ultimately, the goal isn't just to open and close tabs, but to create a customized and efficient workspace that enhances your productivity and concentration.

What are you waiting for? Give Microsoft Edge a try and take control of your tabs in no time. You might even be surprised by how much of a difference effective tab management can make to your workflow. One drawback is that when you use Edge for the first time, it bombards you with irrelevant menus and options. Check out the top Edge settings to tweak to get the best out of it.