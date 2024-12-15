Started as a Notion clone, Microsoft Loop has emerged as a game-changer. Though it might seem like just another app at first glance, Microsoft has played to its strengths by offering unique features to turn Loop into an ultimate productivity hub. This isn't a OneNote or Trello alternative; Loop reimagines how we work with information and offers a flexible canvas where ideas can flow freely. In this post, I will go over the top reasons why this versatile platform can become a secret weapon for managing your busy workday.

Related Microsoft Loop explained: What Microsoft's collaboration app is all about You've probably heard of Microsoft Loop, but there's a good chance you don't know what it is. Here's an explanation of what you can do with it.

7 A rich template gallery

When Microsoft launched Loop, the templates library was quite slim and basic at best. However, over time, the software giant has improved the template collection. You can now find ready-to-use frameworks for Retrospective, OKR Tracker, Elevator Pitch, Media List, Marketing Plan, MVP, and more.

Of course, the template collection isn’t as extensive as Notion. However, there is an option to create a template out of your existing Loop page. Whether you are planning project management, jotting down meeting notes, creating a content plan, or brainstorming ideas, you have ample options to get started.

6 Copilot in Loop

Source: Microsoft

Microsoft’s AI bot has arrived for Loop as well. It is designed to help you work smarter and faster. Copilot can help you kickstart your writing by generating initial drafts, outlines, or even creative text formats like poems or scripts. You can simply write a text prompt on the topic and Copilot will offer suggestions to get you started.

As expected, Copilot in Loop requires a separate subscription, and it's constantly evolving, with the company regularly adding new features and capabilities.

5 Robust project management with Kanban boards

Project management is one of the biggest reasons for using Microsoft Loop. It fills in this crucial gap in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. OneNote is primarily a note-taking tool, while Microsoft Planner isn’t available for personal accounts. Here is where Loop comes into play to help you manage your projects flawlessly.

Microsoft Loop offers several project management templates and Kanban boards to help you get started. You can simply type /Kanban and hit Enter to insert a highly customizable board. You can change columns and fill in the task card with required details like Title, Owner, Target Date, Stage, Checklist, Notes, and more.

Loop supports automation to receive alerts based on conditions. However, I would like to see more database views such as calendar, Gantt, gallery, timeline, and more in future updates.

4 Flawless collaboration

Whether it’s OneNote, Word, or Excel, collaboration has always been a sore point for Microsoft. However, that’s not the case with Loop. It is built from the ground up with collaboration in mind. First of all, Loop workspaces act as shared hubs for all your project-related information and bring together people, links, and files in one easily accessible location.

It supports simultaneous editing, comments, reactions, voting, and much more to ensure everyone is always on the same page. The good news is that you can either choose to share a specific page or an entire workspace with your team members.

Microsoft Loop supports third-party apps like Jira, Trello, Figma, and more. The latter is my favorite tool for designing mockups and web UI. I can simply copy the Figma file URL and embed it into my Loop page in no time. I no longer need to switch between Figma and Loop to get the job done. My team members can also review the design details on a page and give feedback accordingly. I can’t wait to see Loop supporting more third-party apps.

2 Powerful databases

While Loop is not a full-fledged database replacement like Microsoft Access, the default tables offer surprisingly powerful features that go beyond basic spreadsheets. It supports a variety of column types like text, number, date, person, vote, and more. You can also try basic formulas for quick calculations.

Do note that Loop tables are not designed to replace dedicated database systems for complex data management or large-scale applications. But they work absolutely fine for project tracking, content planning, and meeting agendas.

1 Loop components in Microsoft Office apps

Loop components make Microsoft's collaborative solution truly shine. It is simply the best feature of Loop. You can turn any block or page into a component and share it across Microsoft Office apps like OneNote, Teams, Outlook, and more. When someone edits it, the change is reflected automatically across all components.

I use Loop components with my OneNote notebook. Since OneNote doesn’t support Kanban boards, I created one in Loop and copied the entire component right into my notebook.

Similarly, you can share a Loop component in a Teams channel to keep everyone in the loop about the latest changes to the document.

Work smarter, not harder

It’s quite clear that Microsoft has got the basics right with Loop. Unlike OneNote and Planner, Loop is a dynamic workspace that adapts to your needs and delivers a new level of collaboration. That said, being a relatively new tool in the market, it still misses out on many features, such as different database views, Forms integration (like Notion does), a whiteboard, a graph view, and more. If these features are deal-breakers for you, explore the top Loop alternatives.