While Microsoft Photos was basic at launch, it has gone through several UI enhancements, and has frequently received new features, so that it now beats every other third-party image viewer app on Windows. In its current avatar, it’s no longer limited to viewing your laptop’s media files only. The Photos app is much more capable with cloud integration, AI editing tools, and sharing options, and it works seamlessly with other company apps like Clipchamp and Designer. Here are the top tricks and reasons to use Microsoft Photos over every other Photos app for Windows.

7 Check your OneDrive Photos

If you are a Microsoft 365 subscriber and use OneDrive to back up your media gallery, enable OneDrive integration in the Photos app. It enables your OneDrive photos folders, as well as memories, directly within the Photos app.

Open Photos on Windows. Go to Settings from the top-right corner. Enable the toggle beside your Personal OneDrive account.

From now on, you don’t need to find your uploaded media files through OneDrive in the File Explorer app. You can access, edit, and manage everything right from the Folders menu in the Photos app.

6 Import photos from other sources

Apart from OneDrive, you can import photos and videos from other sources, such as external drives and local folders, too.

Launch Photos and click Import at the top. Select your connected drive. It will load your existing photos and videos on the drive. Select them and click Add. Now, let’s add photos from File Explorer. Go to the Folders menu and select Add a folder. Find and select your folder from File Explorer; the pictures are now ready to use within the Photos app.

You can select your imported photos, back them up to OneDrive, start a slideshow for a presentation, or create a video using Clipchamp (more on that later).

5 Blur or remove a background

Like AI editing tools on Google Photos, Microsoft has started leveraging its AI advancements across all its services on Windows, including the Photos app. Two of the best and most useful tools are the ability to add portrait blur and remove background from your images. Let’s see them in action.

Launch Photos and select an image you want to edit. Click the editor at the top. Select the Background tab at the top. The system detects your background in a light blue shade. In most cases, it does a remarkable job. You can also enable the Background brush tool, tweak its size and softness, and manually select or deselect an area. Select Blur and use the Blur intensity slider for a professional look in no time. You can also select Remove to eliminate the entire background. Once you are satisfied with the results, hit the Save option to save the image. Close

4 Create professional photos by replacing background

The ability to replace the background is another handy tool backed into the Photos app. You can create a LinkedIn-ready display picture in no time.

Open an image and head to the photo editor. Select the Background tab to detect the background, and use the brush tool to make small refinements. Select Replace. Use the color picker menu to apply another shade in the background and save your image.

You could select any area of your photo, apply a B&W filter, replace the background with a black color, and create an attention-grabbing picture in seconds. The possibilities are endless here. There is also a Generative Erase tool, but it’s in preview and didn’t work quite as expected in our experience.

3 Create eye-catching videos

Thanks to a neat Clipchamp integration, you don’t need to rely on a third-party video editor to create eye-catching memories.

Launch Photos and select the desired images. Click Clipchamp at the top. The Photos app imports them into Clipchamp and opens the built-in editor. You can now drag and drop media files to the Clipchamp timeline, and use the editing tools to create a video in minutes.

2 Edit your images in no time

Aside from the AI tools, the Photos app offers several filters and additional editing tools. You can even directly import your images to Microsoft Designer to make other tweaks as well.

Open the Photos editor. You can crop, resize, change lighting, and use filters. If you have a 2-in-1 device with stylus support, check out the annotation tools, too. If you want to make other tweaks, open it in Designer. Add text and visuals, use design ideas, and edit your image like a pro.

Read our separate post if you want to learn more about Microsoft Designer.

1 Take advantage of iCloud integration

The Photos app also has a neat integration with iCloud. If you use an iPhone and prefer iCloud to store your media library, access it right through the Photos app.

Download iCloud from the Microsoft Store. Open it and sign in with your Apple account details. Glance over your account details. Open the Photos app and head to Settings. Enable the Show iCloud Photos toggle. Access your iCloud media library from the sidebar.

You can open any image or video and use the same editing features that we discussed above.

Ditch your third-party image viewer app on Windows

Although Microsoft has hit a home run with the Photos app on Windows, it’s not entirely void of issues. It could use some performance improvements when loading large files, and while iCloud integration is a welcome addition, we would like to see support for other popular cloud storage services, too. Nevertheless, it still remains our go-to app for viewing, editing, and managing photos and videos on Windows.