Key Takeaways File Explorer alternatives exist, but can't replace it due to Windows limitations. More options needed.

Windows 11 changes to File Explorer aren't always beneficial. Users seek customizable alternatives.

Third-party file manager apps offer improvements Microsoft lacks. User choice and freedom essential.

Over the past few months, i've been trying a bunch of customization tools and alternatives to built-in Windows 11 features, like the Start menu. But one big subset of apps I didn't know existed was the world of replacements for File Explorer. I've tried and written about a few of these, but as I've dived deeper into the world of File Explorer alternatives, I realized that this is a huge world with a lot more options than I expected.

But they all have a problem, and that's they can't truly ever replace File Explorer, simply because you can't change the default file manager in Windows. There are some registry hacks that let you do this to some extent, but it's beyond what most people are willing to do, and even then, it feels hacky at times. It's high time Microsoft allows you to easily change the default file manager in Windows.

File Explorer keeps changing

And not always for the better

There are always going to be those who complain about new changes to Windows, whether those complaints are really justified or not. But at the end of the day, some users may just want to know what to expect when they're running a specific software, and having Windows dramatically change the behavior of File Explorer with a major update can be inconvenient.

And at times, these changes are legitimately negative. For example, the File Explorer in Windows 11 has a forced delay when opening any folder. It's just a split second, but it is noticeable. Plus, the new simplified menu hides some useful options that were in the Windows 10 Ribbon.

If users can set a default file manager that's different from what's included in Windows, it could even remove a hurdle for those who might not want to upgrade right now. You might have more Windows 11 users if those users can circumvent the less desirable changes to File Explorer.

There are so many of these apps

Users clearly want something better

Maybe it's just me, but it's really easy to underestimate just how many of these File Explorer replacements exist. I've tried a few already, like Files and FreeCommander, but there are so many more. Total Commander is one I've heard about, but I've also been using OneCommander, and I'm actually really enjoying it. But there are a lot more you can find by searching around, like Double Commander, Directory Opus, Frigate3, and more.

The fact that this many apps exist even though they can never truly replace File Explorer is very significant. It means there are tons of people out there eager to improve their workflow, to have something more customizable, and to get features that File Explorer just doesn't have. If Microsoft can't build the File Explorer people want, it needs to allow users to get it some other way.

Third-party solutions are often better

Dual panes, file converters, and more