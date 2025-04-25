There’s no shortage of task management apps out there, from the powerful features of Todoist to the simplicity of many niche tools. Yet, after years of juggling multiple solutions, I’ve found that Microsoft To Do stands head and shoulders above the rest. Here are some reasons I still think that Microsoft To Do is the ultimate to‑do list app for productivity, seamless workflow integration, and pretty nice to work with.

5 Deep integration with the Microsoft ecosystem

I still call Windows 11 home

I’m not a Microsoft fanboy, but I still use some of their products, starting with Windows 11 and adding Office 365 and Outlook. Well, if you’re already into the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft To Do simply blends in without any fuss.

For instance, your emails and calendar events can be easily transformed into actionable tasks, with updates flowing seamlessly between Outlook and Microsoft To Do. Also, your tasks from To Do can be connected to OneNote, Teams, and more, so you can enjoy unified access to your documents, tasks, and project files.

You can interconnect with other platforms, but why do that when there’s already a pretty tight integration with other productivity and communication apps?