Google Docs and Microsoft Word are two of the best word-processing software solutions out there. While Google Docs has a web-based online-first approach with seamless collaboration tools, Microsoft Word remains the undisputed champion for document creation and editing. Here are the top reasons why Microsoft Word continues to outshine Google Docs, cementing its position as the go-to solution for those who demand versatility, speed, and excellence in their digital documents.

6 Focus mode

Many word processing programs, like iA Writer, Drafts, Ulysses, and others, offer a dedicated Focus mode to hide distractions on screen and deliver a clean setup to let your thoughts flow freely, and I’m glad to see a similar implementation in Microsoft Word. It’s easily one of the best features in Microsoft Word.

Whether you are writing a chapter, research paper, blog post, travel itinerary, or buying guide, you can simply enable Focus mode and eliminate all the unnecessary UI elements like the menu bar, status bar, opened apps, and more. The option is available under the View > Immersive menu on Word.

I use Word’s Focus mode quite frequently on my desktop. Whenever I’m dealing with deadlines, I enable the option, let it acquire all the screen real estate on the desktop, and draft the document without interruptions. Microsoft should also offer an option where the system can auto-enable DND whenever someone switches to Focus on Word. With Google Docs, you can only hide the menus at the top.

5 Read Aloud

Read Aloud is my most frequently used feature on Microsoft Word. Whenever I complete a blog post or a news piece, I run it through Word’s text-to-speech (TTS) feature to identify unusual sentences and phrases.

Read Aloud is a must-have tool for writers to proofread their content before publishing it on the web or sending it to the editor. It helps you identify errors (something that you may miss by just glancing over a piece) and deliver higher-quality drafts. You can simply place the cursor at the start of your blog post (or basically anywhere), move to the Review > Speech > Read Aloud section and start reviewing your work. Microsoft even offers a couple of customization options to tweak reading speed and voice selection (male or female).

With Google Docs, you must rely on unknown third-party web extensions to enable TTS. I’m definitely not comfortable with a random extension reading over my personal piece.

4 Word macros

Macros are one of the unsung heroes of Microsoft Word. If you are a power Word user and go through a lot of repetitive tasks, macros can be your perfect digital companion to get the job done. You can use macros to record and save a series of actions and commands and execute complex tasks in no time.

I often insert a table with a specific format in my Word documents. Instead of creating a table with new headers again and again, I have simply recorded the entire sequence with a macro. From now on, I can just add the entire table with a single click in my document. Once you get the hang of macros, the possibilities are endless here.

3 Customization

The customization options are quite limited in Google Docs. In comparison, Microsoft Word lets you enable a quick access toolbar, a status bar at the bottom, and you can even customize the entire ribbon from the Word options menu. It’s all about flexibility here, so that specific menus and functions are exactly where I want them to be. Word also supports multiple Office themes and backgrounds.

2 Private sharing

Since Microsoft Word uses OneDrive cloud storage by default, it unlocks a host of privacy and security options for your confidential documents. For example, whenever you generate and share a document link, you have the option to password-protect it to keep prying eyes away.

You can also set an expiration date, after which the link becomes inactive for everyone. As for your private documents, you can explore OneDrive’s Private Vault to add an extra layer of security. Whenever I’m sharing company documents with team members, I always make sure to password-protect the document link to prevent unauthorized access.

1 Seamless integration with Windows Start menu

This may seem like a small thing on paper, but it can be a huge productivity boost for someone like me who frequently switches between different devices. Thanks to Word’s seamless integration with the Windows Start menu, I no longer need to open the software and find my recent documents. I can just hit the Windows key and access the relevant document.

I usually create a new document on my HP Spectre x360, and when I sit at my desk PC, I can simply access it right from the Start menu.

Word is the powerhouse you need

From its powerful features set and macros automation, to its flawless integration with other Microsoft products, Word easily triumphs over Google Docs and continues to deliver a comprehensive and polished experience that caters to general users, students, professionals, and teams.

