As a tech journalist, I spend a significant amount of time brainstorming new ideas and story angles, and I use a variety of different tools in the process. For mind mapping, there's nothing better than Milanote. This free application has an easy-to-use interface and makes it so I can simply drag and drop ideas as they come to me, building links between different sections to discover connections I hadn't realized before.

While there are a lot of similar tools on the market, it sets itself apart from Miro, Notion, and others in a variety of ways.

4 Milanote is catered to creativity

Less structured, more free flowing

Milanote shares many similarities with Miro, but while the latter is more broadly applicable across a range of different industries, Milanote is designed with creativity in mind. It can serve as a sort of mental hub where a person can dump ideas, keep lists of research, and create an unlimited number of boards.

It's an excellent choice for anyone who tends to think more visually. The drag-and-drop nature means you can drop images directly onto the board, and the web-clipper extension makes it easy to save anything that catches your eye. Milanote also has an excellent mobile app for adding ideas on the go, and that means no more jotting things down in a note app or on a napkin and hoping you remember to move it over.

3 There are dozens of pre-built templates to choose from

Visualization for the non-visual creatives