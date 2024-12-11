The voltage regulator module (VRM) takes the direct current from the PSU through the motherboard and converts it down to smaller voltages for the GPU, RAM, and CPU. It's a vital part of the system since it's responsible for supplying the two components with a reliable electricity supply. You've likely seen power phases thrown about with marketing, but there's much more to the VRM than how many phases a motherboard has. Here are a few reasons why the quality of VRM matters inside your PC.

3 VRMs control power to vital parts

You don't want to cheap out on this

Your CPU, GPU, and system memory will all draw power through the VRMs and all the specific components, including PWM, capacitors, chokes, MOSFETs, resistors, and diodes. Many components make up the VRM setup and each plays a vital role in ensuring the power delivered to these sometimes expensive PC parts is reliable, clean, and trouble-free. Like the main power supply unit (PSU), I wouldn't recommend saving too much money for a lesser-known branded motherboard with cheaper power components and a weaker overall VRM setup.

2 Quality VRMs will last longer

You want quantity and quality

You've probably seen a blown capacity or two when using the same electronics for longer periods. Like anything in life, they eventually go and by using higher-quality components, you can extend the motherboard lifespan greatly. That's not to say cheaper motherboards won't last for years since modern boards are built to considerably higher standards than decades past. I recommend more affordable motherboards often over expensive options due to their feature sets and improved power management. You'll find high-quality Japanese capacitors, high-phase designs, and more on many of the more affordable boards. It's knowing where to look.

For instance, you'll want solid capacitors that should be rated to last much longer than electrolytic equivalents. They're also better suited for overclocking and more powerful systems with better heat and frequency tolerances.

1 Overclocking puts additional strain on the VRMs

Don't push too hard too fast

Before pushing your Intel Core i9-14900KS to 7GHz (good luck doing so!), you should check to see if your motherboard can handle the additional load. Phases play a large part here. The more you have, and I'm talking actual phases and not doubles, the better your results should be. Stepping up voltages and clock speeds within the UEFI/BIOS can have unforeseen consequences through more strain on the VRMs and other board parts. Some motherboards may not have adequate cooling for the chokes and other vital parts, which can lead to problems when the CPU is boosted past manufacturer limits.

Make sure you don't overload your motherboard

While I recommend budget-friendly motherboards for building PCs, I advise caution when using them with high-power CPUs and other parts. Sure, the system may boot just fine and you may not encounter any issues using the OS to browse some websites and read this guide, but fire up a game and put some load on the components and your motherboard's VRM setup may not be able to keep up with demand. The number of phases a motherboard has is a good indicator of available performance. Generally speaking the higher the number, the better support for high-performance and enthusiast-grade hardware.