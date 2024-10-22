Although some of us like to play it a little riskily and use the best smartphones bare, most people put a case on their phone as soon as they buy it. However, there's a choice you have to make: do you want a thin and light case or a rugged and protective one? There are certainly pros and cons to each, and with how expensive the newest iPhones are, you won't want to make the wrong choice. Whether you've got an iPhone 16 or the highest-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, these are the reasons to slap a rugged case on your device.

3 Rugged cases are packed with features

MagSafe, kickstands, and built-in screen protectors are just a few examples

Close

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case as reviewed on the Google Pixel 8a — the same case model is available for the iPhone 16 series.

A lot of cases delicately toe the line between making the thinnest case and making a case protective enough to keep your phone safe. With such tight tolerances, there is little room for extra features, save for MagSafe connectivity. The cool thing about rugged cases is they feature add-ons that you'd never see in a hyper-thin case, and they're useful. A good example of this is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case, which I reviewed for the Google Pixel 8a.

Of course, it's packed with protection, including a rubber cover for the USB-C port. Then, there's a built-in kickstand, which lets you prop up your iPhone 16 wherever you are. You also get a screen protector built right into the case for full display protection. That's just what the Supcase option offers, but rugged cases generally provide more than their thin counterparts. For example, the Peak Design Everyday Case adds a SlimLink square for connection with accessories and tether points for straps. The "Loop" variant gives you a finger loop plus everything you get with the stock Everyday Case.

Put simply, if features are what you're after, a rugged case will blow the competition out of the water.

2 Rugged cases offer full-coverage protection

The display, corners, and camera bumps are taken care of

Not every case for the iPhone 16 will offer full-coverage protection. In fact, now that the Camera Control button exists, more case manufacturers than ever are adding a cutout for that pressure-sensing and gesture-capable button. I tried the new Beats case for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, and it's great, but it leaves the entire bottom rail of the phones — including the USB-C port and speakers — exposed.

By comparison, rugged cases attempt to cover every part of your phone while placing extra protection on the most important areas. For example, the Casetify Bounce case pictured above adds large, flexible, and shock-absorbing rubber pads to the corners of the iPhone 16, where impact is most likely. Most rugged cases feature raised edges that protrude above the screen and camera bump, and this means your display and lenses aren't coming into contact with as many things that can cause scratches.

Rugged phone cases each have their own defining characteristics. Some are made of hard plastic, others soft TPU plastic, and many use a mix of both. Others have built-in screen protectors. What they all have in common is maximum protection and durability.

Related Best phone case brands in 2024 Looking for a case for your smartphone? We've picked the best phone case brands on the market. These brands offer great quality phone cases.

1 Rugged cases can save you from costly repairs

Without AppleCare+, iPhone 16 repairs would cost a fortune