Everyone is annoyed with spam (and phishing) in their inbox. It clogs up your inbox, wastes space, and requires unsubscribing and filtering. But did you know you should never delete spam messages? The scammers are targeting and unsubscribing, which could also trigger ransomware attacks. Yes, spam can actually be helpful (as odd as it sounds) when scammers target users by improving the safeguards against it. So, instead of just deleting spam, report it instead to help prevent future problems.

4 Unsubscribing from spam compromises email

Stop verifying your email address and getting more spam

Several email clients offer a way to unsubscribe or block spam content like newsletters. In Google's Gmail, it might seem like a helpful feature if you don’t want to unsubscribe manually. However, this will inform the sender that your email address exists and is actively managed. It creates the possibility of getting even more spam messages. I used Gmail's unsubscribe option for a spam message that I continued to receive for weeks straight, and it didn’t stop. While the spammer receives an unsubscribe request, they do the exact opposite. It’s important to mention that the junk you move to the spam folder is typically deleted every 30 days. So, storage space isn’t usually a problem. If your spam isn’t getting deleted regularly, find the setting in your email client or manually delete the content in the folder yourself periodically.

3 Keeps a Record for Reporting

Help your IT department track spam

Another reason to not delete spam or phishing emails is for reporting. Your IT department or system admin may want to look through your inbox’s digital record to determine the time and dates when spam was sent. While they can find out a lot about it from the server side, recording evidence or shady messages and tracking your email client’s settings can be helpful if it needs to be reported to providers and folder companies. This could happen when a company is the victim of a ransomware attack.

2 Report email instead

Train your email provider about spam and phishing messages