There are many different kinds of internet connection; from ADSL to fiber, and it can be hard to figure out what exactly you need if you're not too well-versed in networking technologies. When I moved out, I looked at what my options were, and pretty much any of the more modern options that weren't ADSL that I could go with were Fiber to the Home, or FTTH, and I simply can't go back since I started using it.
As a little primer, the table below represents the differences between major fiber types. There are a few reasons why I can't go back from FTTH, but to be clear, a good FTTC setup will typically be similar in performance to FTTH, though may have slightly increased latency.
|
Feature
|
FTTC
|
FTTH/FTTP
|
FTTB
|
Full name
|
Fiber-to-the-Curb/Cabinet
|
Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Premises
|
Fiber-to-the-Building
|
Fiber Endpoint
|
Near the curb or cabinet
|
Inside the home/Premises
|
At the building’s entry
|
Last Mile
|
Copper wires or coaxial cable
|
Fiber
|
Internal building wiring, usually copper
|
Internet Speed
|
Moderate
|
Ultra-fast
|
High
|
Reliability
|
Medium
|
Excellent
|
High
|
Cost
|
Low to moderate
|
High
|
Medium
|
Best For
|
Budget users
|
Heavy internet users
|
Apartment buildings