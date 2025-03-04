There are many different kinds of internet connection; from ADSL to fiber, and it can be hard to figure out what exactly you need if you're not too well-versed in networking technologies. When I moved out, I looked at what my options were, and pretty much any of the more modern options that weren't ADSL that I could go with were Fiber to the Home, or FTTH, and I simply can't go back since I started using it.

As a little primer, the table below represents the differences between major fiber types. There are a few reasons why I can't go back from FTTH, but to be clear, a good FTTC setup will typically be similar in performance to FTTH, though may have slightly increased latency.

Feature

FTTC

FTTH/FTTP

FTTB

Full name

Fiber-to-the-Curb/Cabinet

Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Premises

Fiber-to-the-Building

Fiber Endpoint

Near the curb or cabinet

Inside the home/Premises

At the building’s entry

Last Mile

Copper wires or coaxial cable

Fiber

Internal building wiring, usually copper

Internet Speed

Moderate

Ultra-fast

High

Reliability

Medium

Excellent

High

Cost

Low to moderate

High

Medium

Best For

Budget users

Heavy internet users

Apartment buildings

5 Unmatched speed and reliability

It's consistent all the time