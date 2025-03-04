There are many different kinds of internet connection; from ADSL to fiber, and it can be hard to figure out what exactly you need if you're not too well-versed in networking technologies. When I moved out, I looked at what my options were, and pretty much any of the more modern options that weren't ADSL that I could go with were Fiber to the Home, or FTTH, and I simply can't go back since I started using it.

As a little primer, the table below represents the differences between major fiber types. There are a few reasons why I can't go back from FTTH, but to be clear, a good FTTC setup will typically be similar in performance to FTTH, though may have slightly increased latency.

Feature FTTC FTTH/FTTP FTTB Full name Fiber-to-the-Curb/Cabinet Fiber-to-the-Home/Fiber-to-the-Premises Fiber-to-the-Building Fiber Endpoint Near the curb or cabinet Inside the home/Premises At the building’s entry Last Mile Copper wires or coaxial cable Fiber Internal building wiring, usually copper Internet Speed Moderate Ultra-fast High Reliability Medium Excellent High Cost Low to moderate High Medium Best For Budget users Heavy internet users Apartment buildings

5 Unmatched speed and reliability

It's consistent all the time