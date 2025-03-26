There's a lot you can do when it comes to smart home automation, particularly with a Raspberry Pi. However, if you're like many home automation enthusiasts, you probably already have a few of those lying around, and you're looking for your next project that's actually new to you. That's where an ESP8266 comes in. It's basically a Wi-Fi microcontroller that you can hook up to more or less anything, and there are a few reasons why you should consider it as the centerpiece of your next home automation project.

Keep in mind that for some people, an ESP32 might be a better option. If you want something super basic and very cheap, an ESP8266 will do the job. If you want something a little more advanced and modern, though, then go with an ESP32.

4 It's super cheap

Found for less than $5

While a Raspberry Pi is generally pretty cheap, an ESP8266 is even cheaper. And when I say cheaper, I'm talking about picking up one of these microcontrollers for $5 or even less. It's an incredibly cost-efficient device, with the only downside being that you may need to buy some pieces of hardware to enable it to be useful. With that said, the same goes for a Raspberry Pi.

For example, many enthusiasts pair the ESP8266 with an Arduino, but you can also use it without one. You can program it directly and run your own software on it, but you'll want to pair it with some kind of sensors or other hardware to really make it useful.

3 It's really small

Easy to hide

When we talk about compact devices, few are as compact as the ESP8266. It can be easily embedded in smaller devices, such as switches, outlets, and LED strips. As a result, it's easier to integrate into existing hardware and objects.

Of course, you'll need to be careful if you are embedding this with a wall outlet, but the point is that it's pretty easy to hide. Even if you need to 3D print a small containment area for it, it'll be a lot smaller than anything you'd need to make to keep a Raspberry Pi concealed.

2 Built-in Wi-Fi

Not every Raspberry Pi has Wi-Fi

Not every Raspberry Pi has Wi-Fi capabilities, whereas that's what the ESP8266 is built around. It's basically designed to give Wi-Fi chops to whatever it's connected to, turning anything into a wireless sensor. For example, I've seen them used for the following uses:

Pressure sensor in a bed to activate a going-to-bed routine

Adding wireless capabilities to gardening utilities

Wireless capabilities for water leak sensors

Wireless capabilities for gas leak detectors/CO2 monitors

Basically, any sensor that you think could do with a Wi-Fi connection will be great to pair with one of these. That's also why an ESP32 can be pretty great, as there are so many projects you can do with one of those, too.

1 Strong community support

There's an answer for every problem

The ESP8266 has been around for a long time, and there are a ton of resources out there to help support you in developing for it. Even just a cursory Google search will reveal hundreds of guides, DIY projects, and custom software that various people around the internet have written for it. You can essentially find shopping lists for these little devices online that will get you to go from absolutely nothing to a full-on addition to your smart home.

You still need to understand the basics of what you're working with, but with so many resources available, it's hard to go wrong. I'd start with the r/ESP8266 subreddit and go from there, because you'll find lots of great projects that may give you ideas.