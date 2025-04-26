The consoles don't rage in the same way they used to. Each major gaming platform sticks to its own way of doing things. Sony sticks to exclusive titles, Microsoft works with multiple companies to deliver gaming experiences on all platforms, and Nintendo sticks to what it knows best: nostalgia. The only platform that has stuck out over the years is PC, and there is a reason many call it the master race. PC typically has some of the best games, including both triple-A and indie titles, as well as the power to play anything. Against all odds, Nintendo could actually compete with PC and truly stand a chance.

3 Exclusives

Hard to compete with that