NixOS is an open-source Linux distribution built around the Nix package manager. Unlike most distros that install packages in a shared, mutable filesystem, NixOS uses a purely functional approach. Every package is stored in a unique, immutable path, ensuring that dependencies are explicit and isolated. It offers several desktop environments to choose from, is as rock-solid as any OS on the market, and performs quite well.

But before I start singing its praises, let’s get the important things out of the way. NixOS comes with a steep learning curve. The functional mindset and Nix’s unique tooling can feel alien if you’re used to traditional distros like Ubuntu or Fedora. The documentation is improving but can still be spotty, and some hardware setups require a bit of extra elbow grease.

5 A refreshing take on OS design

NixOS follows a declarative approach