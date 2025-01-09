Until last November, Windows was all I ever used on my computers. I've been a Windows user my entire life, and while I very briefly dabbled in Linux, I had no interest in staying there. When I chose to review the M4 Mac Mini, I thought I'd feel the same way about macOS.

However, my feelings shifted somewhat quickly. While I voiced numerous annoyances with the first few days on macOS, I came to like a lot about it, and truth be told, it's been my go-to platform ever since. I always choose to use the Mac Mini over Windows 11 PCs now. Why? Let me tell you.

7 It's so much quieter

I've never heard anything like it

I didn't realize just how loud all my Windows PCs can get until I reviewed the Mac Mini. Intel processors have historically been less efficient and harder to cool than Arm devices, but even with the Honor MagicBook Art 14 I recently reviewed, almost any time I'm using that laptop, I can hear the fan go wild.

The Mac Mini has been dead silent almost the entire time I've used it. The only time I got it to be seriously audible was when I tried running Metro Exodus on it while recording video. Sometimes I'll be using the Mac Mini and I have a Windows laptop on my second desk in the background, and I'll hear a subtle fan noise. I've held up the Mac Mini up to my ear multiple times only to realize the noise is coming from the idle laptop behind me.

I've grown to really appreciate the quietness, not only because it's silent, but because it conveys the feeling that this is a truly efficient device. I love using as little power as possible, and I trust the Mac Mini to do that more than any Windows PC I've used.

6 Performance

Yes, despite being quieter

Even aside from being quiet, Apple's Mac Mini has also been the best for me in terms of overall performance. Even with just 16GB of RAM and the base M4 model, this PC is faster across the board than anything in a similar form factor or category. Intel's Lunar Lake processors may have a better GPU (maybe), but the CPU performance is far worse. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon X Elite can pull ahead in multi-core CPU performance, but the GPU is way worse.

And again, in either case, the best-case scenario in performance means you're going to hear the fans spin up on those Windows machines. The Mac Mini makes great performance seem effortless. Of course, I could get far better performance on Windows with proper desktop processors and discrete GPUs, but that would be even more problematic in terms of noise, cooling, and power usage.

5 I have fewer hardware issues

"It just works" has surprisingly held up for me

I know Apple's slogan of "it just works" has been made fun of quite a bit over the years, but since using the Mac Mini, I've found it to really be true in ways I didn't think of. I've had numerous little problems with most of my Windows PCs and my monitor (an LG UltraWide 49WQ95C ). Sometimes the screen flickers, it fails to recognize any input after the computer reboots, or it just takes a while to wake up. I wasn't sure if the issue was the monitor, the cable, or something else.

As it turns out, though, the Mac Mini has none of these problems. Everything has pretty much just worked for me, and I almost never have any problems whatsoever. It's just nice to be able to rely on something to work whenever I need it, no questions asked.

4 Most apps I need are here

Windows may be popular, but macOS is also big

One of the big benefits of Windows is that it's such a huge platform that the ecosystem of apps is larger than any other desktop operating system. But when it gets down to it, I don't need all of these obscure pieces of software, and everything I do use is here and accounted for.

My favorite browser, Vivaldi, is available on macOS. My video editor of choice, DaVinci Resolve, is also here. Slack, Beeper, Photoshop, OBS Studio, it's all here. Microsoft 365 apps are also available, and while I stopped using it recently, most Office apps are also available, including OnlyOffice, WPS Office, or LibreOffice. I'm not really sacrificing much of my workflow here.

3 I can make it feel like Windows

Restore behaviors I'm familiar with