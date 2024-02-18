Key Takeaways Most users don't want a numpad. Plus, discrete numpads are always an option.

Enthusiasts dictate the mechanical keyboard market and traditional keyboards already serve the full-size board demand.

Compact keyboards are more efficient, portable, and cost-effective to produce.

If you're a gamer or mechanical keyboard enthusiast, you probably own a TKL, 75%, or 60% keyboard, as these seem to be the most common sizes available. Whether you're into custom boards or "gaming" mechanical keyboards, full-size (or even 96%) mechanical keyboards seem a rarity these days. I own a 75% mechanical keyboard but was searching for a full-size wireless model for my brother to replace his wired Gamdias Hermes M3. That was an even rarer combo to ask for.

While I could find wired options in the full-size or 1800-layout size such as the Keychron V6 or Keychron V5, finding an affordable wireless option proved inexplicably difficult. Razer, Corsair, and Logitech had wireless full-size options but nothing under $200 here in India. Even the sub-$100 boards from brands like Keychron have insane markups here. So, I decided to do some digging to find out why we don't have (or don't want) more full-size mechanical keyboards.

7 Most people don't use a numpad

Laptop hangover, maybe?

Sadly, this seems to be the number one reason we don't see manufacturers rushing to produce more affordable full-size mechanical keyboards with wireless functionality or other features. Even though having a numpad is absolutely essential for some folks — especially those who use their board for work — these people are in the minority. The majority is happy enough with the keys they get on more compact layouts.

A huge section of the community has probably switched from using laptop keyboards. They don't miss the numpad.

Scouring Reddit posts on the topic made me realize that the average mechanical keyboard user has long eschewed numpads and is happy with smaller form factors. Plus, a huge section of the community has probably switched from laptop keyboards — which rarely featured numpads — to trying mechanical keyboards for the first time. They don't really miss the numpad.

Even if I consider myself or many gamers like me who've preferred full-sized keyboards for decades, having a numpad was never really essential. It's just a small section of the community that prefers a numpad on their keyboard, and the supply is just responding to the low demand — unfortunate, but logical.

6 Discrete numpads exist

Not the same, but they solve the problem

While numpads aren't missed by the vast majority, the absence of one can still be solved by a discrete numpad. A separate numpad occupies extra space on your desk, but you can at least position it where you want, keeping it out of the way when not needed. This seems to be the sentiment shared by a lot of mechanical keyboard users, and while not perfect, a discrete numpad solves the issue to some extent.

As for the price, a mechanical number pad can add $20-$40 to your keyboard setup. This might not sound like much to those using the best keyboards in 2024, but if you prefer a budget mechanical keyboard, then a separate numpad can cost as much as your keyboard. On the other hand, if you really need the functionality of a numpad, you might still stomach the additional cost.

5 Traditional keyboards already serve the full-size itch

You can always use "office" keyboards

Another reason cited by some users is the existence of traditional or "regular" keyboards that have been used forever by those who can't do without a numpad. Sure, these office-style boards might not look fancy and end up hurting the vibe of your desk setup, but as a solution, they're there if you need them.

It's not as if gaming or custom mechanical keyboards don't offer the full-size layout. There are wired as well as wireless options available but these aren't really as affordable as the various compact models from budget brands. And when you do find full-size and affordable wireless keyboards like the Royal Kludge RK96 (it's more like 90%), they're not readily available worldwide.

If you're not one for importing your keyboards and prefer a more well-known brand, then your only options for a full-size keyboard would be to pay more or resign yourself to a traditional keyboard.

4 Enthusiasts prefer unique layouts

The market is community-driven

Going through Reddit comments also sheds light on the fact that the mechanical keyboard market responds to the tastes and interests of the enthusiast community. When a passionate group of users decides that full-size keyboards are passé and only 80% or 60% keyboards are cool, then the custom keyboard market reacts accordingly.

Manufacturers end up focusing on the demands of the enthusiast community rather than the entire market.

Some people also believe that this ends up alienating users who enjoy mechanical keyboards just as much as others but need a full-size layout at the same time — simply because they like an "outdated" design. Whatever the reason, the end result is that mechanical keyboard manufacturers end up focusing on the demands of the enthusiast community rather than the entire market.

3 Full-size keyboards are less efficient

Bigger the better? Maybe not always

This one I can attest to — using my 75% Royal Kludge RK84 keyboard, I find it much easier to use my mouse while working. Due to its larger footprint, a full-size keyboard forces you to stretch more when reaching for the mouse. For extended sessions, this can cause strain and become a hassle, prompting one to consider more compact layouts.

With a smaller keyboard, my hand is positioned comfortably — straight, instead of at an angle. For many users, this is a big deal and perhaps another reason full-size keyboards are growing out of fashion.

2 Compact boards are more portable

If you like to take your keeb with you

The compact layout of the more popular keyboard form factors not only saves precious desk space but also makes them more portable. When you want to take your custom-built mechanical keyboard with you to show off to your friends or colleagues, lugging around a full-size board doesn't seem all that attractive.

Plus, gamers who're used to their custom keyboard and always want it with them when they're gaming at a friend's place, prefer their board to be as light and small as possible.

1 Full-size boards cost more to produce

Spending more to cater to fewer users? Maybe not

It's simple economics — companies don't want to spend more producing full-size keyboards when the demand isn't going to make up for it. And the increased production cost isn't simply due to more materials, switches, and keycaps. Designing a full-size keyboard with spaced key clusters and other considerations also adds to the cost, when compared to denser, more compact layouts.

When a vast majority of your target segment doesn't want anything to do with full-size keyboards, why would you consider producing more of them, especially at affordable prices?

Size matters, after all!

Mechanical keyboards have exploded in popularity in the past few years, to the point that mechanical keyboard modifications are no longer restricted to a small niche of enthusiasts. If you can do without the numpad and are intrigued by the limitless variety of mechanical keyboards, you can even build your own mechanical keyboard. There are many reasons why I love mechanical keyboards, and can't ever think of going back from my wireless mechanical keyboard.