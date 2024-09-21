If you're using your own Wi-Fi router instead of one your ISP offers, you can get a basic model or go more expensive, the choice is yours. You may wonder if you're choosing the right router though. Buying a more expensive router isn't usually worth the extra money though. They might look cool or have more features, but you likely won't need all that in reality. Here's why you can get what you need even if you go with a cheaper router.

6 You likely won't need advanced features

You probably just want to get online

Close

Router makers like to tout the advanced features of newer routers, but how many of them will you actually use?

You can get a router that slices and dices and does your calculus homework, too, but most people just want to connect their computers, tablets, and smartphones to the internet, so a less expensive router will do the job.

Most of the cost of these routers comes from their extra features and support of the latest networking standards. If you find that you need certain advanced features once you get online with a basic router, you could always install some open-source firmware, which I will cover later. This is something to keep in mind if you're looking to upgrade your router, so that you can choose what you need now from a router, but not more than that.

Related 5 reasons you might need to upgrade your router Routers aren't meant to be forever things. Here's when you should think about upgrading.

5 Your internet connection is a bottleneck

It doesn't make sense to buy a faster router if you have a low-tier internet plan

While connection speed is one of the features that router manufacturers charge more for on premium models, the fact of the matter is that unless you have a really fast internet connection, you probably won't be able to take advantage of a higher speed router. Your router is only as good as your internet speed, so if your ISP is only providing 100 Mbps, even the best router in the world will not make your connection any faster than that.

If you upgrade your internet connection though, it might be a good idea to look at your router, especially if it's been a while since you bought a new one. I recently got a new, faster router with gigabit Ethernet after my old cable modem died. I replaced the dinosaur and chose a router that could support the speed I was paying for. In this case, my old, slow router had actually been bottlenecking my internet speed.

4 You can install open-source firmware to unlock features on more expensive routers

Go the DIY route to unlock new features instead

Many of the features that more expensive routers come with also seem to be unlocked on cheaper models. These extra features can be found elsewhere, and they often use the same designs and have similar-looking firmware programs. So, if you've got a DIY streak, you can find and utilize advanced router features regardless, especially on older routers which won't prevent you from doing so.

You can download and flash your router with open-source firmware like DD-WRT to add features that you could pay hundreds of dollars more to get in a router. Just make sure you download the right one for your router model.

Installing custom firmware not from the manufacturer may void your router's warranty.

3 You don't need the latest Wi-Fi standards yet

Wait for other people to start using them

You could upgrade promptly to newer Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7, but there isn't much advantage to doing so.

The main reason is Metcalfe's Law, named for the co-inventor of good old Ethernet, Robert Metcalfe. The value of the network increases with the square of the number of connections. That is, the network is only as useful as the number of devices and, therefore, the number of people using it. If there aren't a lot of people using newer standards yet, there's less of a reason to buy it. It's better to save your money and wait for more people to upgrade to newer standards.

2 More expensive routers won't solve coverage problems

Adding extenders is a better way to go

One reason you might consider a more expensive router is that you may be struggling with areas that have weak Wi-Fi coverage. Routers rely on transmitters, which can only be so big in such a small package. To support signal strength, it's ideal to locate your router where you'll get the best coverage, such as in your room or office.

A lot of people like to locate their routers in a central location within the home though. So, if you have coverage issues, then you place your new router in the same spot, you can still experience the same struggle in distant areas with marginal transmission, even if it uses Wi-Fi 6 or 7.

A more cost-effective solution is to add a Wi-Fi extender to your existing network to increase the range instead. It's cheaper than getting a whole new router, too. All you have to do is place this extender near your trouble spot, but slightly closer to the router.

1 Newer routers may also be obsolete quicker

Don't get stuck with an expensive paperweight

Another problem with the newer Wi-Fi standards is that they're still being worked out. If the standards change and your manufacturer sunsets your router, you'll be stuck with an expensive, obsolete device. This is a microcosm of the problems with a lot of the more expensive routers on the market.

Router manufacturers often profit from early adopters by releasing costlier routers with more features to appeal to them. However, the networking marketplace changes, then certain models are dropped to make way for better ones.

Save your money on a new router

Unless you just upgraded to a faster internet connection, buying an expensive router doesn't make a lot of sense. You may have the latest features, but you probably won't use most of them. Plus, your router will likely become obsolete faster. If you do want to play with networking, custom firmware might be a better option for network tinkerers.