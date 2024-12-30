Nvidia's RTX 5000 series announcement at CES 2025 is less than a week away, and almost everything about the next-gen graphics cards is all but confirmed, thanks to multiple rounds of rumors over the last couple of months. By now, we know what to expect from the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, so it's a good time to crystallize my overall thoughts on the upcoming launch.

Upgrading my existing RTX 3080 to one of the RTX 5000 series graphics cards has been on my mind for quite a while, but after seeing what we most likely have in store come January, I don't think I'm going to go through with the upgrade, at least not in 2025. I plan to wait till the RTX 5000 Super refresh, but I don't have high hopes for that either.

5 My RTX 3080 isn't half bad

Still packs a punch

Close

The RTX 5000 series will most likely be out of reach for the majority of gamers, but perhaps an unrelated reason for my personal disinterest is none other than my existing gaming PC. Outfitted with the RTX 3080 and the Ryzen 7 5700X, I realize I don't "need" to upgrade anytime soon. The RTX 3080 is easily one of the standout cards of the last few generations, and I was fortunate enough to get it at MSRP. It has allowed me to enjoy nearly every demanding title at maximum settings and smooth frame rates.

Over the last 2 years of owning the RTX 3080, the time I spend playing big-budget AAA titles might have gradually decreased, but the itch to upgrade one of the latest and greatest graphics cards has remained strong. Despite that, I can't fully justify swapping my RTX 3080 just yet, considering it still has a lot of life left in it, even in today's heaviest titles as well as upcoming games in 2025.

Keeping one's gaming PC up to date with a current-gen, high-end graphics card demands a significant investment, and considering I would not be able to devote as much time to gaming as I would like, it's reasonable to retain my current GPU, carve out time for more gaming sessions, and contemplate an upgrade in late 2025 or beyond.

4 Nvidia has priced me out

This should not surprise anyone

Even if I could allocate each of my weekends in 2025 to some hardcore gaming, Nvidia is hell-bent on making an RTX 5000 upgrade as hard as possible. Graphics cards being priced similarly to luxury goods is nothing new, and is a trend pioneered by none other than Nvidia, but the RTX 5000 series is set to take things to another level, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The current-gen RTX 4090 was already eye-watering at $1,600, but its successor, the RTX 5090, is likely to feature a $2,000+ price tag. Granted, the 90-series GPU isn't what the average gamer has in mind, but this insane pricing strategy will naturally trickle down to the rest of the product stack. I had my eyes on the RTX 5080 as I considered it a true upgrade over my existing RTX 3080, but reports suggest that even the RTX 5080 would not be cheaper than $1,200, and that's a conservative estimate.

The RTX 5080 might be around 35-40% faster than the RTX 4080, but if Nvidia decides to price it around $1,300-$1,400, it will become the next RTX 4090, a GPU that only a fraction of PC gamers ever consider splurging on. Going down the product stack, the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will probably also feature significant price hikes compared to their current-gen counterparts, at which point considering them "mid-range" will require even more mental gymnastics.

3 Even high-end models lack enough VRAM

Nvidia hasn't stopped being stingy