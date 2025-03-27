Let me start with a small confession: I generally haven't been much of a note taker. I have the dangerous mindset of "I'll remember that later", so I try to take as few notes as possible. That being said, I've tried a few different note-taking apps, most notably OneNote for longer notes and Apple Notes for shorter notes on my Mac.

Recently, though, I got my first review unit of a proper note-taking tablet, the ReMarkable Paper Pro, and I've found a whole new appreciation for this kind of device. While they are pricy, it's easy to see now why this hardware exists, and if you're looking for a way to take notes efficiently, I'd say you really should try one of these devices. Here are a few reasons why tablets like the ReMarkable models are better for note-taking than any app you might download on your phone, tablet, or PC.

4 Distraction-free

Less is... still less, but for a good reason